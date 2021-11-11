Ole Miss’ Ruffin Injured Against UNO

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball vs New Orleans in the 2021-2022 season opener at The SJB Pavilion in Oxford, MS. Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Buy Photos at RebelWallArt.com Twitter/Instagram: @OleMissPix

Ole Miss men’s basketball team will be without freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin following an injury on Tuesday night in the 82-61 win over New Orleans in the season opener.

A spokesman with the Ole Miss program confirmed that Ruffin suffered a broken hand against New Orleans and will not have surgery, but will be out for four weeks.

Ruffin came off the bench against UNO and played for 15 minutes. During his time on the court, he scored four points, pulled down two rebounds, added two assists along with two steals and a block.

The Jackson, Mississippi native played at Callaway High School prior to arriving in Oxford. Ruffin arrived on campus as the First McDonald’s All-American signee in school history and a consensus 4-star prospect, ranked No. 40 in the country and No. 1 in the state of Mississippi.

During his tenure at Callaway, Ruffin scored 2,337 during his career.

Ole Miss will return to action on Friday as they play host to Charleston Southern. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.