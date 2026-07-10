Ole Miss Building Early Momentum With Pair of September Recruiting Visits

Ole Miss men’s basketball has its second official visit on the books, and it comes from a prospect who fits exactly what Chris Beard and his staff have been targeting.

On Wednesday, Sam Kayser of League Ready reported that three-star combo guard Anthony Walcott will take his official visit to Ole Miss in September. The Riviera Prep standout holds offers from UCF, Florida State and Virginia Tech, and he’s played high-level basketball all over Florida. He’s now at Riviera Prep in Miami after stops at Columbus, Norland and Pembroke Pines Charter.

VISIT NEWS: 2027 4⭐️ Anthony Walcott will take an official visit to Ole Miss September 11th-13th, source told @LeagueRDY. The 6-foot-5 guard out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida also holds offers from

UCF, Florida State, Virginia Tech and many others. pic.twitter.com/O7A70lxr8j — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) July 8, 2026

Walcott will be in Oxford from Sept. 11-13, lining up with the weekend Ole Miss football hosts Charlotte. It’s a meaningful early step for a program that has zero 2027 commits but is clearly lining up its board.

For Walcott, basketball has been a long-term investment. He told The Chat’s Abigail Wheeler earlier this year that his path started early.

“My dad’s been training me since I was five,” Walcott said. “There was always sort of a hope going into basketball. [Our dad] made [my brother and I] work out one day, and [it occurred to us] that’s what we wanted to do, so we asked him to go back to the court.”

That early work shaped how he approaches the game now. Walcott is a 6-foot-5 guard who fits the mold Beard has been recruiting. He can get downhill, finish at the rim and punish smaller defenders. He also has the range to make teams pay from deep.

His mindset is part of the appeal too.

“[People] don’t see the hours that you put in behind closed doors. You just have to have that pain mentality,” Walcott said. “If it’s getting tough, just keep going.”

Walcott becomes the second Ole Miss target with an official visit scheduled for September.

Four-star small forward Dylan Jones, the No. 47 player nationally and top prospect in Tennessee, will visit Oxford from Sept. 18-20 before heading to Providence the following weekend.

Jones has already been on campus for an unofficial visit and holds offers from Memphis, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and others.

His return trip signals real interest, and pairing his visit with Walcott’s gives Ole Miss a strong early start on its 2027 cycle.

It’s still early, but Beard and his staff are clearly moving with purpose.

Two September visits on the calendar is a solid sign that Ole Miss is positioning itself to make noise with the next wave of prospects.