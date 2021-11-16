Ole Miss Defeats Lamar on the Hardwood

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team defeated Lamar 71-37 on Tuesday night inside the Sandy and John Black Pavilion.

Ole Miss (2-1) was led on the court by Shakira Austin who had her first double-double of the season with 20 points and 13 boards. Her teammate Madison Scott added 14 points in the win.

Austin wasted little time getting to work in the paint, with a bucket off the glass to start the game and begin a 7-0 run for the Rebels. Despite the Rebels hot offensive start, they found themselves picking up early fouls, with six as a team through the first as Ole Miss led 18-14 at the quarter break.

The Ole Miss offense kept moving with three straight buckets to begin the second on an 8-0 run to go up on the Cardinals by 12, 26-14. Lamar fired back to cut the deficit to eight, after hitting three shots in a row to bring the score to 33-25. However, the Rebels responded yet again with another scoring run followed by multiple defensive stops to enter the locker room up 39-26 at the half.

The Rebels struggled to find the basket in the early part of the third, until Austin continued to grind on the inside. Defensively, Ole Miss would not let up, forcing six turnovers in the quarter and holding the Cardinals to 11.1 percent from the field. Ole Miss continued to pad its lead, outscoring Lamar 18-4 through 30 minutes.

Locked in on defense, the Rebs restricted the Cardinals from the floor only allowing two baskets the entire fourth quarter. When the clock hit zero, it was the Rebels on top for their second straight win and the second by 30 or more.

Ole Miss continues its homestand with its fourth straight home game, Friday night against Louisiana Tech. The matchup against the Lady Techsters will stream on SEC Network + on 7 p.m. CT.

