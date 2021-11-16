Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Plays Host to Lamar

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
Ole Miss women’s basketball returns to action on Tuesday as they play host to the Lamar Cardinals. The tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (1-1, 0-0 SEC) is coming off a 94-44 win over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday. The 50-point victory over the Devilettes was the second-highest win in the series history between the two schools.

The Rebels were led on the court by Angel Baker with 18 points, pulling down 8 boards and shooting 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. Baker accounted for half of the Rebels’ eight three’s in the game. Her teammate, Caitlin McGee tied a career-high with 13 points, as well as being a perfect 5-of-5 from the field.

Ole Miss shot 57.4 percent from the field, there was little the Devilettes could do to slow this offense down.

Lamar (1-1) rolls into town after falling in the season opener 71-54 at New Mexico before blowing out Division III Howard Payne 107-37 in Beaumont on Friday.

Three Cardinals average in double-figures, led by Sabria Davis with 22.5 points per game. Leading the WAC in field goal percentage is Akasha Davis shooting 87.5%, tied for 10th nationally and averaging 19.5 points per game.


When the game is tipped off it will be the fifth all-time meeting between the two programs on the hardwood. Lamar has won the last two meetings. Ole Miss last faced the Cardinals in 2012 with the final score of 85-71.

