Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Plays Host to Lamar

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball returns to action on Tuesday as they play host to the Lamar Cardinals. The tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (1-1, 0-0 SEC) is coming off a 94-44 win over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday. The 50-point victory over the Devilettes was the second-highest win in the series history between the two schools.

The Rebels were led on the court by Angel Baker with 18 points, pulling down 8 boards and shooting 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. Baker accounted for half of the Rebels’ eight three’s in the game. Her teammate, Caitlin McGee tied a career-high with 13 points, as well as being a perfect 5-of-5 from the field.

Ole Miss shot 57.4 percent from the field, there was little the Devilettes could do to slow this offense down.

Lamar (1-1) rolls into town after falling in the season opener 71-54 at New Mexico before blowing out Division III Howard Payne 107-37 in Beaumont on Friday.

Three Cardinals average in double-figures, led by Sabria Davis with 22.5 points per game. Leading the WAC in field goal percentage is Akasha Davis shooting 87.5%, tied for 10th nationally and averaging 19.5 points per game.



When the game is tipped off it will be the fifth all-time meeting between the two programs on the hardwood. Lamar has won the last two meetings. Ole Miss last faced the Cardinals in 2012 with the final score of 85-71.