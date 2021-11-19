Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Defeats Louisiana Tech

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball defeated Louisiana Tech 62-44 on Friday night.

Ole Miss (3-1) had two players in double figures as Shakira Austin led the way with 13 points. Her teammate Snudda Collins added 12 points of her own in the win.

Austin added 13 boards for her second double-double of the season. She has had double-doubles in back-to-back contests.

Ole Miss jumped out to a 7-0 advantage over Louisiana Tech before the Lady Techsters came back to take the lead of 9-8 at the 4:03 mark in the first quarter.

The Rebels got a bucket from Lyania Kitchens and Ole Miss never looked back.

In the second quarter, Ole Miss got up by a 20 point lead to take a 34-14 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Jacorriah Bracey knocked down the last three buckets of the quarter. Bracey finished the night with eight points and four boards.

Louisiana Tech was led on the floor by guard Keiunna Walker with 18 points. Her teammate Robyn Lee pulled down five boards.

Ole Miss forced Louisiana Tech to turn the ball over 18 times. The Rebels crashed the boards and pulled down a total of 50 rebounds to the Lady Techsters 29 boards.

The Rebels shot 39 percent from the field, 31 percent from beyond the arc and 54 percent from the free-throw line.

Ole Miss returns to action on Tuesday as they welcome Jackson State into the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.