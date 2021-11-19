Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Plays Host to Louisiana Tech

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team plays host to the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters tonight. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (2-1) has rolled since the season-opening loss to Belmont with wins over Mississippi Valley State (94-44) and Lamar (71-37).

In the victory over Lamar, Shakira Austin had her first double-double of the season with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Ole Miss is scoring an average of 71.7 points per game in the first three games of the season. The Rebels defense has only allowed their opponents to score 47.7 points per contest.

Louisiana Tech (2-0) comes into Oxford following wins over NAIA programs Jarvis Christian College and LSU-Alexandria.

Five Lady Techsters are currently averaging in double figures, with Keiunna Walker leading with 19.5 points per game.

Louisiana Tech was picked to finish sixth in C-USA, after returning its two top scorers and welcoming nine newcomers, including four Division I transfers.

This will be the 11th all-time meeting in the series between the two programs. Louisiana Tech holds a 7-3 advantage in the series. Ole Miss and the Lady Techsters have split the last four matchups, with Ole Miss taking the last game in 2019, 76-53 from the SJB Pavilion.