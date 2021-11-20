Rebels Defeat Elon in Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels defeated Elon 74-56 on Friday night in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic on Friday night.

“We bounced back from a loss to Marquette last night,” Coach Kermit Davis said. “We had a lot of pop and juice in game-day practice. I give our guys a lot of credit.”

Ole Miss (3-1) got off to a fast start behind the play of Jaemyn Brakefield and Jarkel Joiner who finished with 16 points apiece.

“Felt like we had a good flow offensively tonight,” Brakefield said. “I am really proud of this team coming out with a spark tonight.”

A total of three players scored in double figures as Tye Fagan added 11 points.

Sophomore Matthew Murrell started the game with six quick points and finished with seven points.

“Matt got us off to a great start,” Davis said. “He has played really hard and we are going to start some different lineups from time to time.”

The Rebels jumped out to an early 11-0 lead before Elon got on the scoreboard. Elon’s got within three points at the 10:23 mark of the first half.

Ole Miss had eight different players find the bottom of the net in the first 11-minutes of action.

“We had three guys in double figures but guys with seven, six, six and five (points),” Davis said. “A lot of guys scored.

Ole Miss got to the free-throw line 28 times and knocked down 18 for 64 percent.

Elon had three players in double figures with Darius Bufford (16), Zac Ervin (13) and Jerald Gillens-Buttler (12). Elon turned the ball over 17 times.

Ole Miss’ largest lead was 22 points over Elon at the 3:26 mark of the second half with a score of 71-49.

The Rebels shot 49 percent from the field and held Elon to 35 percent on the night. Ole Miss’ defense kept Elon to 18 percent from beyond the arc.

Ole Miss cleaned up the glass as they pulled down 42 boards to Elon’s 30.

Ole Miss will return to action on Sunday in the Classic against Boise State. Boise State defeated Temple 82-62. The tipoff for the game would be Noon CT.