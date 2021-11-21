Ole Miss Falls to Boise State 60-50

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss falls 60-50 to the Boise State Broncos on Sunday in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

“Our inability to make shots all day,” Kermit Davis said. “In the first half it did not affect us in the second half it did.”

Ole Miss (3-2) was led on the court in scoring by Jarkel Joiner with 10 points against the Broncos in a low-scoring contest.

In the first half, Ole Miss never trailed the Broncos as they were only tied 2-2. The Rebels would then go on a 6-0 run at the 13:58 mark to make it 11-4.

Ole Miss’ biggest lead of the half was a nine-point advantage 27-18 with 34 seconds remaining.

The Rebels took a 27-21 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

“We guarded better in the first half and in the first five minutes of the second could not start strong,” Davis said. “We have been working on that in practice.”

Boise State (3-2) climbed back into the game in the second half.

“We turned the ball over and were not able to get to the free-throw line,” Davis said.

Boise State (3-2) had three players score in double figures all led by Marcus Shaver Jr. with 13 points. His teammates Abu Kigab and Mladen Armus added 12 and 11 points respectively.

The Broncos’ defense held the Rebels to shoot only 20 percent from beyond the arc as they went 2-for-10 and 36.8 percent from the field.

Ole Miss went cold from the field by not making a bucket in the last 5:10 of the contest. During that time, Boise State went on a 7-0 run to close out the last 4:07 on the clock.

Ole Miss returns to action on Friday as they play host to Mississippi Valley State. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.