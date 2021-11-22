Monday, November 22, 2021
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Host Jackson State

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team closes out a five-game homestand as they host the Jackson State Tigers. The tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on SECNetwork+.

Ole Miss (3-1) is coming off a 62-44 win over Louisiana Tech on Friday. The Rebels have now won three straight games.

This season, coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s squad is averaging 69.3 points per contest and holding their opponents to just 46.8 a game.

The Rebels are led in scoring by senior Shakira Austin who averages 10.5 a game. Her teammates Madison Scott and Angel Baker are right behind her as they both are averaging 9.8 a night.

Jackson State rolls into Oxford with a 1-1 record after falling in their season opener at Miami (FL) 72-67 and picking up a 75-59 win at home over Nicholls State.

This will be the 27th meeting between the two programs. Ole Miss holds a 23-3 advantage all-time in the series.

Last season, Ole Miss won convincingly over Jackson State, 89-65. Four Rebels scored in double figures against the Tigers, as Shakira Austin led the squad with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Madison Scott added a double-double as well with 15 points and 10 boards.

