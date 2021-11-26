Ole Miss Plays Host to MVSU

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss men’s basketball plays host to Mississippi Valley State on Friday. The tipoff is set for 3 p.m. and can be viewed on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (3-2) is coming off of a 60-50 loss to Boise State in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. In the fifth place game both defense’s shined. The Broncos awoke in the second half, shooting 56 percent overall and ripping off a 22-6 run to separate for the win.

The Rebels went 1-2 and were led by Jarkel Joiner with an average of 13.0 points, while Jaemyn Brakefield also averaged 11.7 points after a career-high 16-point outing vs. Elon.

Joiner has opened his senior season in demonstrative fashion after two strong outings vs. New Orleans and Charleston Southern. Joiner leads all Rebels with 15.0 points per game, which includes 24 points vs. CSU.

Mississippi Valley State rolls into Oxford with an 0-2 overall record after falling to St. John’s and California Baptist.

The Delta Devils are lead in scoring by Robert Carpenter who is averaging 17.0 points a night.

