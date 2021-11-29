Ole Miss Plays Host to Rider

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to action on Tuesday as they play host to the Rider Broncs. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (4-2) is coming off of a 73-58 win over Mississippi Valley State on Friday.

Coach Kermit Davis’ squad is averaging 74.0 points per game through the start of the season.

Ole Miss has two players who average double figures every night on the court with senior Jarkel Joiner with 15.0 points and sophomore Jaemyn Brakefield with 10.2 points a night.

The Rebels have led in boards a game by center Nysier Brooks who averages 6.7.

Ole Miss’ opponents are averaging 63.5 points through the first six games.

Rider comes into Oxford with a 3-5 overall record following a 65-58 South Carolina. The Broncs pushed the Gamecocks for the first 28 minutes of the contest.

Rider has scored a total of 541 points for an average of 67.6 a night. The Broncs are led this season by senior guard Dwight Murray Jr who has scored an average of 15.9 a night.

Tuesday will be the first time these two programs meet on the hardwood.