Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Hosts New Orleans for a Kid’s Day

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team returns to action on Wednesday as they play host to the New Orleans Privateers for a Kid’s Day game. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. on the SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (6-1) is coming off winning the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational in Berkeley this past weekend.

The Rebels defeated San Diego State (62-48) and Cal (64-45). Ole Miss’ defense shut down the Pac-12’s leading scorer in the Bear’s Jayda Curry.

Ole Miss has two players averaging double figures in Shakria Austin (13.3) and Madison Scott (12.0).

UNO enters the matchup against the Rebels with a record of 1-4 through their first five games. The Privateers are currently on a two game slide after falling to Louisiana and South Alabama.

The Privateers have already faced two other Power Five programs this season in dates against Texas and Baylor.

True freshman Brianna Ellis leads UNO, averaging 15.5 points per game and totaled a season-high 19 points against then No. 25 Texas in Austin.

Wednesday will be the the 10th meeting all-time between the two programs. Ole Miss holds the all-time advantage in the nine game series against the Privateers, leading 8-1.

The Rebels won the first eight meetings of the series starting in 1986, until UNO claimed the last meeting in a 69-64 win in Oxford in 2019.