Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Defeats UNO 92-47

Ole Miss put on a show in front of a packed crowd for its annual Kid’s Day, taking down New Orleans 92-47 Wednesday afternoon to win its seventh straight game.



The victory over the Privateers marked the longest win streak for Ole Miss (7-1) since December of 2017. The Rebels dominated New Orleans (1-5) on the glass, outrebounding their opponent by 15 or more boards for the fourth game this season.



Off the bench, Angel Baker sparked the Rebels as she recorded a season-high 21 points to lead Ole Miss. Baker hit 9-of-14 shots and went 3-of-5 from three.



For the sixth straight game, Shakira Austin finished in double-figures with a total of 17 points. The center also led the Rebels with 8 rebounds, carrying the team on the glass for the seventh game this season.



Two other Rebels finished in double figures, as Madison Scott added 14 for her fourth straight game with 10 or more points. Caitlin McGee totaled double figures for the second time this year with 11 points and shooting a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line.



The Rebels continue to share the ball, tying a team-high 24 assists for the third time this year. Lashonda Monk dished out a career-high 9 to pace the squad. The Rebels have racked up 20 or more assists in four games this season.



Despite trailing by five early, the Rebels found their groove from beyond the arc with three threes’ in the first quarter using a 15-2 run to take command and never look back. Baker could not seem to miss throughout the first, hitting five out of seven shots and staying a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.



The Rebel bench carried the majority of the offensive load, as Ole Miss stayed hot from the field, shooting 50% through the first two quarters to carry a 55-29 lead into the break.



Defensively, the Rebels continue to keep their opponents in check as they held the Privateers to 26 percent from the field. Ole Miss has held half of its opponents this season to under 30% shooting from the field.



Out of halftime, Ole Miss utilized a quick 9-0 run to grow its lead and continued to build from there. The Rebels outscored the Privateers 37-18 in the second half to run away with the 92-47 victory.



Ole Miss hits the road next for a Sunday (Dec. 5) afternoon showdown at Cincinnati, before continuing the road swing at Hofstra (Dec. 10). The Rebels take on the Bearcats at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

