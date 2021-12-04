Ole Miss Defeats No. 18 Memphis

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the No.18 Memphis Tigers 67-63 inside the Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Saturday afternoon.

“We beat a really hard team today,” Kermit Davis said. “I thought Memphis competed at a real high level. Wasn’t the prettiest offensive game on both sides, I think both teams really competed and guarded really well. I have a lot of respect for how hard they play, the shots weren’t easy at all. I just thought our guys had a great game.”

Ole Miss (6-2) held on to a lead as Memphis tried to erase an 11-point deficit.

The Rebels were led in the game by Jarkel Joiner and Matthew Murrel who scored 20 and 19 points respectively.

“This game means a lot to Matt Murrell. He had 19 in the game, Jarkel had 20,” Davis said.

Ole Miss shot well from the free-throw line against the Tigers going 23-for-29 at 79 percent on the day. Center Nysier Brooks went 3-for-5 from the charity stripe.

“Nas came in and he’s been working like mad on his free throws, and to make that big one and one,” Davis said.

Ole Miss held Memphis (5-3) to shoot 38.8 percent from the field and 18.2 from beyond the arc as they hit 2-of-11.

The Tigers were led in scoring by DeAndre Williams with 13 points. His teammate Earl Timberlake scored 11 points.

Ole Miss scored 20 points off of turnovers with seven fast breakpoints.

Ole Miss returns to action next Saturday as they take on Western Kentucky in Atlanta, Georgia. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.