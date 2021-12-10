Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Takes on Hofstra

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Ole Miss women’s basketball team is headed to the Big Apple to take on the Hofstra Pride. The tipoff is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. and can be seen on FloHoops.

Ole Miss is on an eight-game winning streak after a 75-63 win over Cincinnati on the road Sunday.

Against Cincinnati, Madison Scott finished with 18 points as Destiny Salary added a career-high 15 points and eight boards. Scott was perfect from the field as she went 8-for-8.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s squad as been on a roll since their season opener loss to Belmont 62-50. This is longest winning streak since 2000 when Ole Miss started off 11-0.

Ole Miss heads into the weekend, as only one of 13 teams in the nation winning their eight or more games.

The Rebels are averaging 72.1 points per game and surrendering on average 50.7 to their opponents through the first-nine games of the season.

Hofstra comes into the matchup with a record of 3-4 and are on a two game slide after dropping back-to-back road games at Howard and at Morgan State.

The Pride was picked to finish fifth in the CAA, while senior Guard JaKayla Brown was selected to the All-Colonial Athletic Association Second Team. Brown currently leads the Pride, averaging 14.0 points per game.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs on the hardwood.