Ole Miss Defeated Hofstra 59-37

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team continues to roll after a 59-37 victory over the Hofstra Pride on Saturday.

“We were able to bring some of our players closer to home in Donnetta (Johnson) and Mimi Reid,” Coach Yolett McPhee McCain said. “Truly proud of our girls and great full for the win

Ole Miss has now won nine straight games. The Rebels move to 9-1 on the season it is the most since 2001 that started with 11 wins.

The Rebels were led on the court in scoring by senior Shakira Austin with 18 points and a career-high six steals.

Ole Miss’ defense held the Pride to only hit 16 points in the first half with eight points in each quarter.

McPhee-McCuin’s squad scored a total of 28 points before halftime.

Hofstra outscored the Rebels 15-13 in the third quarter. The Pride was led on the court by Jaylen Hines with 11 points.

Ole Miss held Hofstra to shoot 29 percent from the field.

The Rebels have held an opponent to under 50 points for the eighth time and third time under 40 points.

Hofstra turned the ball over 40 percent of the possessions. The Pride didn’t score in the last 4:27 minutes.

Ole Miss shot 45 percent from the field.

Ole Miss returns home to take on Samford on Friday at 1 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.