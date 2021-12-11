Ole Miss Falls to Western Kentucky in the Holiday Hoopsgiving

Ole Miss men’s basketball could do little to slow down a potent Western Kentucky offensive and defensive effort, falling to the Hilltoppers, 71-48, in the finale of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday night.

The Rebels (6-3) shot just 27 percent while the Hilltoppers (6-4) shot 51 percent, won the rebounding battle by 12 and added to their status as one of the nation’s top shot-blocking units with eight rejections on Saturday night – an Ole Miss opponent season-high. WKU entered the night ranked 10th in the NCAA at 6.3 blocks per game.

An 18-2 first-half run by the Hilltoppers created separation early and held the Rebels at bay for the remainder of the game, putting Ole Miss down 34-19 at the half before ultimately falling by a final of 71-48. Leading the way for WKU was 7-foot-5 junior Jamarion Sharp, who ended the night with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six blocks. Sharp entered the night ranked second in the NCAA in blocks per game at 4.7.

Ole Miss heated up a bit shooting the ball in the back half, hitting six of their seven threes in the final 20 minutes of action. Jarkel Joiner led the Rebels with 13 points and a trio of three-pointers, his 13th straight game in double-digit scoring and his 15th of his last 16 dating back to last season. Also hitting double digits was Nysier Brooks , who ended the night with 10 points and six rebounds, while senior and Georgia native Tye Fagan had a solid evening with nine points, five boards and two assists.

Ole Miss returns home for the first of a four-game homestand, hosting Middle Tennessee next Wednesday (Dec. 15), with tipoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT at SJB Pavilion and on SEC Network+.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports