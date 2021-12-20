Came Coin, Corral Partner to Make Christmas Special for Oxford Kids

Through a partnership between Game Coin, LLC and Ole Miss Rebel quarterback Matt Corral, the LOU Barksdale Boys & Girls Club received $25,000 in gifts to distribute to members in a holiday surprise on Friday at the clubhouse on 413 Washington Avenue in Oxford. Corral also stopped by to sign autographs and spend time with the kids.
