Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Came Coin, Corral Partner to Make Christmas Special for Oxford Kids

Through a partnership between Game Coin, LLC and Ole Miss Rebel quarterback Matt Corral, the LOU Barksdale Boys & Girls Club received $25,000 in gifts to distribute to members in a holiday surprise on Friday at the clubhouse on 413 Washington Avenue in Oxford. Corral also stopped by to sign autographs and spend time with the kids.

Photos provided by Game Coin
