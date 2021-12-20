Ole Miss Defeats Texas Tech to Start the Season 11-1

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team defeated Texas Tech 65-50 on Monday at the West Palm Bech Invitational.

Ole Miss has been on a roll since the season opener with 11-straight wins. The Rebels matched an 11-game win streak that dates back to the 2000-01 season.

Ole Miss was led by Angel Baker with 24 points as Shakira Austin was having to deal with being triple-teamed.

“Definitely grateful for another win,” said Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. “We started off slow. The game plan for them was to stop Kira, and open the floor up for our wings, so I had to get wings that were looking for their shot and wanted to be aggressive. That was something that was important for us. I told the team afterward that I feel like any team that thinks that they can just triple-team Kira and not have to guard anybody else it’s just disrespectful of everybody else on the team, and so they have to take pride in knocking down those shots.”

The Rebels held Texas Tech in the ’40s until the final minute as they knocked down a three-pointer. Ole Miss came into the game allowing 49.2 points per game which is best in the SEC and seventh in the NCAA.

Ole Miss looks to win 12-straight games as they step on the court Tuesday against the No. 16 South Florida. Tipoff is set for 12:15 p.m. and can be viewed on FloSports.