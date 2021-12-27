Tuesday, December 28, 2021
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball SEC Opener Against Arkansas Postponed

0
438

Ole Miss women’s basketball’s SEC opener against Arkansas on December 30 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss program.
 
The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the Southeastern Conference’s Medical Guidance Task Force. A makeup date has yet to be determined.
 
The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

Staff Report

Previous articleOle Miss Looks Ahead to Sugar Bowl

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles