By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss men’s basketball conference opener against the Florida Gators on Wednesday inside the SJB Pavilion has been postponed.

The game has been postponed due to COVID issues with Florida.

A make-up date for this contest has not yet been set.

Ole Miss will return to the court on January 5 on the road at Tennessee. The tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network.