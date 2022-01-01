Sunday, January 2, 2022
FeaturedSportsFootball

Photo Gallery of Allstate Sugar Bowl Tailgate

0
1491

Ole Miss and Baylor fans enjoy the pregame tailgate festivities prior to the kickoff of the 88th Allstate Sugar Bowl. The tailgate is on the grounds around the Caesars Super Dome. Photos are courtesy of Deb Wenger.

Staff Report

Previous articleJourney to the Sugar Bowl
Next articleOle Miss Falls to Baylor 21-7 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles