Photo Gallery of Allstate Sugar Bowl Tailgate

Ole Miss and Baylor fans enjoy the pregame tailgate festivities prior to the kickoff of the 88th Allstate Sugar Bowl. The tailgate is on the grounds around the Caesars Super Dome. Photos are courtesy of Deb Wenger.
Staff Report
Ole Miss and Baylor fans enjoy the pregame tailgate festivities prior to the kickoff of the 88th Allstate Sugar Bowl. The tailgate is on the grounds around the Caesars Super Dome. Photos are courtesy of Deb Wenger.
Staff Report
Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.