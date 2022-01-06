Thursday, January 6, 2022
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Opens Conference Action at Florida

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team opens SEC conference action this evening on the road as they take on Florida. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (12-1, 0-0 SEC) has had its first two conference games of the season against Arkansas and No. 1 South Carolina postponed due to COVID issues.

The Rebels are coming off a 61-53 win over No. 18 South Florida on Dec. 21 in the West Palm Beach Invitational. Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s squad is taking a 12 game win streak into Gainesville. 

Ole Miss is looking for its first SEC road game win since a 74-66 win at Auburn in 2007.

Senior center Shakira Austin was named to the 2021-22 John R Wooden Award Mid-Season Top 25 Watch List. Austin is averaging 13.2 points and 8.6 boards per game.

Florida (10-3, 0-1) finished its non-conference schedule on a four-game winning streak prior to taking the court against No. 13 Georgia in a 73-69 loss.

The Gators carried a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before being outscored 24-19 in the final 10 minutes.

When the ball is tipped up it will be the 44th all-time meeting between the two programs. Florida leads the series at 24-19. Ole Miss’ last defeated the Gators 76-66 in 2019.

