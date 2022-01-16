Ole Miss Defeats Mississippi State 86-71

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 86-71 on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Miss ended a 14-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss (15-2, 3-1 SEC) was led in scoring by Shakira Austin with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Austin hit her first two three-pointers of the season in the fourth quarter.

Donnette Johnson added 12 points and 10 boards as Lashonda Monk put up 12 points for her fourth straight double-figure game.

Ole Miss opened the game with a 12-0 run and never looked back.

The Rebels love to use the paint to their advantage, tying a season-high with 46 points on the inside en route to their second straight game with 80 or more points. Ole Miss also dominated Mississippi State off the glass with 43 rebounds compared to its 23.

In the fourth quarter, Mississippi State held Ole Miss to only 14 points.

The Rebels head out west to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.