Ole Miss Falls to Missouri at Home

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels men’s basketball team falls to the Missouri Tigers 78-53 at home inside the SBJ Pavilion on Tuesday night.

“Give Missouri and (head coach) Cuonzo (Martin) a ton of credit. They just got blown out at Arkansas about a week ago, lost to a tough one to A&M at home, and this team just came out with a purpose,” Kermit Davis said. “We just got beat in every facet of the game, as you saw. They made good shots, drove the ball, put us on our heels, and then our inability to just score it around the goal. Give Missouri all the credit.”

Ole Miss (9-8, 1-4 SEC) was led on the floor by Daeshun Ruffin with 12 points. His teammate Nysier Brooks added eight points and 10 rebounds on the night.

Tye Fagan finished with nine points. Luis Rodriquez and Matthew Murrell each added six points in the scorebook.

The Rebels hung with the Tigers as they made it 15-15 just past the halfway mark of the first half. Ole Miss had troubleshooting on the night going 34.4 percent from the floor and 27.3 from beyond the arc.

Missouri had five players score in double-figures on the night all led by Amari Davis with 24 points. Davis went 10-for-10 from the floor. His teammate Ronnie DeGray was right on his heels with 23 points.

The Tigers shot 62.7 percent from the field and 57.1 from three against Ole Miss.

Ole Miss travels to take on Mississippi State on Saturday inside the Hump in Starkville. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.