Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Travels to Texas to Face the Aggies

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team is headed to the Lone Star State to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Reed Arena on SEC Network+.

“Really excited to go on the road and play these next two teams,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “Texas A&M that was ranked and to me is still a very dangerous team. Then Kentucky that is ranked and we’re going to play on their home floor.”

Ole Miss (15-2, 3-1 SEC) is coming off of a 86-71 win over Mississippi State inside the SJB Pavilion on Sunday. The Rebels picked up their first win over the Bulldogs in eight seasons.

Senior Shakira Austin led the way in scoring with 21 points against the Bulldogs.

“Excited about how we started,” McPhee-McCuin said. “It’s such a long season that I don’t think that three games will get us in the NCAA Tournament so we have a lot of work to do still.”

Texas A&M (11-6, 1-4 SEC) began the season with eight straight wins and rose to as high as No. 17 from the AP poll, to finish with a record of 10-2 through non-conference play.

A&M began SEC play on a four-game slide, until picking up its first win of conference play against Auburn this last Sunday.

“Texas A&M no matter what they’re always gonna be in a game,” McPhee-McCuin said. “(Gary Blair) a coach that has won more than I have coached and a program that last year was number one in the SEC that championship residue still exists. I just simply that they’re trying to figure some things out.”

Coach Blair is in his final season of a legendary coaching career.

The Aggies pace the SEC from beyond the arc, leading the conference as a team and ranking third in the nation shooting the ball at a 40.5 percent clip. Destiny Pitts leads this charge, averaging 2.3 triples per game.

“(Texas A&M)’s dangerous so we’re gonna have to keep them off the glass,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We’re gonna have to control the tempo of the game.”

Ole Miss goes into Aggieland looking for their first win over Texas A&M since 2017 and it’s the only win in program history over Texas A&M in Bryan-College Station. Since Texas A&M came into the SEC in the 2012-13 season they have asserted its dominance in the matchup, winning the last nine of 10 meetings.