Mimi Reid Named to the 2022 “So You Want to Be A Coach Class”

The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association in partnership with WeCOACH has announced its class for the 19th “So You Want to Be A Coach” program, with Ole Miss redshirt-senior Mimi Reid earning a place on the list.



Throughout her four-year playing career in Oxford, Reid has appeared on the court in 103 games for the Rebels, making 87 starts. The Bronx, N.Y. native has accounted for 432 assists in her career, ranking second in the SEC in active career assists. This season, she is averaging 4.4 dimes a game and dished out a season-high nine against LA Tech.



The “So” program increases the understanding and application of skills necessary to secure coaching positions in women’s basketball, increases the understanding and awareness of competencies necessary for success in coaching, introduces female basketball players to coaches and administrators, and raises awareness of the existing talent pool of female basketball players who have a passion and interest in coaching the game of women’s basketball.



“So” participants will learn about the administrative side of coaching, recruiting, how to get hired, skill development, the importance of knowing the rules, and how to balance work and life.



Qualified candidates must have exhausted their final year of basketball eligibility at a four-year institution or have graduated within the past year and must be nominated by their WBCA-member head coach. Each participant is selected based on her academics, contributions to women’s basketball on and off the court, professional resume´ and a written recommendation from their head coach.



Visit www.WBCA.org for more information on the “So” program.



About the WBCA

For 40 years the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels of competition. Founded in 1981, the WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to the organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit WBCA.org for more details about the association.



About WeCOACH

Founded in 2011, WeCOACH has become the premier membership organization committed to recruiting, advancing, and retaining women coaches across all sports and levels. Previously known as the Alliance of Women Coaches, the organization reinvigorated its brand in August 2018. By providing a supportive and unified network, educational programs and resources, and access to in-person and digital resources, WeCOACH is changing the landscape for women coaches. Learn more at www.wecoachsports.org.



Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

