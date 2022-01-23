Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Takes Down No. 23 Kentucky on the Road

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team goes into Rupp Arena and defeats the No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats 63-54 on Sunday.

Ole Miss (17-2, 5-1) has won four straight games. The Rebels were led on the floor by Shakira Austin with a team-high 24 points and eight rebounds over the Wildcats.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s squad had three other players score in double figures on the afternoon. Sophomore Snudda Collins was right on Austin’s heels with 12 points and Lashonda Monk and Madison Scott each added 10 points.

Collins’s 12 points all came from beyond the arc. She drained three 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Ole Miss never trailed in the game to Kentucky. The Rebels largest lead came at the 3:59 mark of the opening quarter by the score of 13-1.

The Rebels held Kentucky to 13 points or less in three-quarters of play. Kentucky scored 17 points in the third quarter.

Kentucky was led by Rhyne Howard with 24 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Ole Miss kept the Wildcats from scoring a three-pointer as they went 0-6 from deep.

Ole Miss returns to action on Sunday as they welcome the Georgia Bulldogs into the SLB Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.