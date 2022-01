The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will now take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday night.

Ole Miss (17-2, 5-1 SEC) was originally scheduled to face the Gamecocks on January 2, but due to COVID the game got postponed.

The Rebels are coming off of a 63-54 win over No. 23 Kentucky on Sunday.

The game time and station coverage will be announced later in the week.



Staff Report