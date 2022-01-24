Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Climbs into AP Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team climbed into the AP Top 25 Poll on Monday.

Ole Miss sits at No. 24 in the nation for the first time in 15 years.

Ole Miss comes into the week with a 17-2 overall record and a 5-1 mark in the SEC. The Rebels are coming off of a week in which they won back-to-back road games over Texas A&M and No. 23 Kentucky.

Ole Miss joins four other SEC schools in this weeks poll South Carolina (1), Tennessee (4), LSU (12) and Georgia (15).

Ole Miss returns to action on Thursday as they are on the road to take on No. 1 South Carolina.