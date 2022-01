The No. 24 Ole Miss women’s basketball team will take on No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday night and can be seen on ESPN. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.

The Rebels are currently riding a four-game winning streak and are coming off their second ranked win of the season at No. 23 Kentucky. Ole Miss is off to their best start in SEC play at 5-1 since the 2009-10 season and entered the AP poll today at No. 24 for their first appearance in the rankings since 2007.

Staff Report