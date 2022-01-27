Thursday, January 27, 2022
SportsBasketballFeatured

No. 24 Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Travels to No. 1 South Carolina

0
151

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The No. 24 Ole Miss women’s basketball team heads to Columbia, S.C. for a top 25 showdown against No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN. 

“We look forward to taking on South Carolina,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said.

The Rebels are coming into a week ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in 15 years. After defeating Texas A&M and No. 23 Kentucky to move to 17-2 overall and 5-1 in SEC play.

“Really pleased of how we completed our first two games on the road, McPhee-McCuin said. “How the team was focused and stepped out and competed at a high level. More complete in the A&M game than the Kentucky game. The Kentucky game was really good for us as we found a way to win.”

Coach added being in the top 25 is great for our program and great for our university. 

South Carolina (18-1, 6-1 SEC) continues to prove why they’re the top program with five wins this season over top-10 opponents.

The Gamecocks edge Ole Miss in scoring defense, leading the conference holding their opponents to an average of 52.2 points per game and have defeated their opponents by a margin of 19.58 points per game.

Aliyah Boston has been on a tear recently with 12 straight double-doubles as she ranks third in the country with a total of 13 on the year. As a team, South Carolina has been dominant off the glass leading the nation with a rebounding margin of +17.9 per game.

These two programs are no strangers on the hardwood with South Carolina holding the advantage 24-17 in the series. The Gamecocks have claimed the last 13 matchups in the series, with Ole Miss last picking up a win 64-63 at the 2010 SEC Tournament.

The last time the Rebels came away with a win in Columbia was in 2009 with a one-point 66-65 victory over the Gamecocks.

This will be the third meeting between the Rebels and the Gamecocks with South Carolina ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation.

Previous articleSoccer Bolster’s Roster With Deep, Strong Signing Class
Next article‘Long Time Overdue’: Mississippi Legislature Sends Medical Marijuana Bill to Governor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles