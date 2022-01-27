No. 24 Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Travels to No. 1 South Carolina

By Adam Brown

The No. 24 Ole Miss women’s basketball team heads to Columbia, S.C. for a top 25 showdown against No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.

“We look forward to taking on South Carolina,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said.

The Rebels are coming into a week ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in 15 years. After defeating Texas A&M and No. 23 Kentucky to move to 17-2 overall and 5-1 in SEC play.

“Really pleased of how we completed our first two games on the road, McPhee-McCuin said. “How the team was focused and stepped out and competed at a high level. More complete in the A&M game than the Kentucky game. The Kentucky game was really good for us as we found a way to win.”

Coach added being in the top 25 is great for our program and great for our university.



South Carolina (18-1, 6-1 SEC) continues to prove why they’re the top program with five wins this season over top-10 opponents.

The Gamecocks edge Ole Miss in scoring defense, leading the conference holding their opponents to an average of 52.2 points per game and have defeated their opponents by a margin of 19.58 points per game.

Aliyah Boston has been on a tear recently with 12 straight double-doubles as she ranks third in the country with a total of 13 on the year. As a team, South Carolina has been dominant off the glass leading the nation with a rebounding margin of +17.9 per game.

These two programs are no strangers on the hardwood with South Carolina holding the advantage 24-17 in the series. The Gamecocks have claimed the last 13 matchups in the series, with Ole Miss last picking up a win 64-63 at the 2010 SEC Tournament.

The last time the Rebels came away with a win in Columbia was in 2009 with a one-point 66-65 victory over the Gamecocks.

This will be the third meeting between the Rebels and the Gamecocks with South Carolina ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation.