Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Game Against Arkansas Rescheduled

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The SEC office announced on Tuesday that the Ole Miss women’s basketball team will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Feb. 22.

Ole Miss and Arkansas were scheduled to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks back on Dec. 30 due to COVID-19 protocols to postpone the contest.

The Rebels and the Razorbacks will tipoff at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss returns to action on Thursday in its fourth road contest in a five-game stretch at Missouri. Ole Miss will take on the Tigers at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.