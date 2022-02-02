Ole Miss Adds Former Mississippi State Wide Receiver Malik Heath

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and his staff continue to add players to the 2022 roster for the Rebels on the gridiron.

The Ole Miss wide receiver room picked up Malik Heath on Wednesday out of the transfer portal. Heath made his announcement public on social media.

Thank you god for giving me another

opportunity that most people don't get

in a life time and that is to play SEC

football again I hope people

understand my decision and why I did

it. Thank you Mississippi state fans for

supporting me throughout my time there and I love you all pic.twitter.com/TQizD2y1rr — Ugly〽️an🤦🏾‍♂️ (@MalikHeath2) February 2, 2022

Heath is headed to Oxford after the past two seasons playing for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Last season, Heath pulled in 34 receptions for 442 yards and five touchdowns.

During his tenure with the Bulldogs, the Jackson, Mississippi native recorded 71 receptions for 749 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.