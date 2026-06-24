Ole Miss Lands Four-Star Tupelo Offensive Tackle Antonio Berry

This week was always going to be busy for Ole Miss on the recruiting trail.

Several long‑time targets are set to announce their decisions, and the next few days will shape what the 2027 signing class looks like.

Add in Tuesday’s dramatics around Ben’Jarvius Shumaker and it already feels like a defining stretch for the Rebels.

Wednesday brought a calmer headline, but an important one. Four‑star Tupelo offensive lineman Antonio Berry announced his commitment to Ole Miss on social media, choosing the Rebels over Alabama, Florida and LSU.

Berry has been one of the most closely watched in‑state prospects in the 2027 class.

At 6‑foot‑5 and 300 pounds, he checks every box for an SEC tackle and has taken several key visits this spring. Ranked No. 32 in the Rivals300, he earned MVP honors at the Rivals Camp in April and picked up an invitation to the Under Armour All American Game.

Berry’s commitment brings the Rebels’ signing class to 19 and should push them higher up in the top 25 class rankings. Before Wednesday’s news, Ole Miss was ranked No. 17 overall by On3/Rivals and No. 22 by 247Sports. It should also move the class back into ESPN’s Top 25.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class