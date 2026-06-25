Leaked EA College Football 27 Ratings Reveal Ole Miss’ Top Players

Ole Miss fans can get an early look at how the Rebels’ roster stacks up in EA College Football 27, thanks to a leaked set of Play Now ratings that surfaced online Thursday.
These aren’t the final Dynasty ratings and could shift once the official numbers drop, but several of the leaked grades line up with what EA has already released publicly.
Still, it’s the first real snapshot of how the Rebels will appear when players fire up the game next month. The video game will be released July 9.
EA CFB 27 – Ole Miss Player Ratings
- Kewan Lacy, HB – 96
- Trinidad Chambliss, QB – 93
- Will Echoles, DT – 92
- Suntarine Perkins, ROLB – 92
- Jamarious Brown, DT – 89
- Keaton Thomas, LOLB – 89
- Jaheim Oatis, DT – 88
- Antonio Kite, CB – 87
- Luke Hasz, TE – 87
- Lucas Carneiro, K – 86
- Jay Crawford, CB – 85
- Jaylon Braxton, CB – 85
- Kam Franklin, LE – 85
- Deuce Alexander, WR – 85
- Jonathan Maldonado, RE – 84
- Johntay Cook II, WR – 84
- Brycen Sanders, C – 83
- Luke Ferrelli, MLB – 83
- Oscar Bird, P – 83
- Patrick Kutas, RG – 82
- Darrell Gill Jr., WR – 82
- Joenel Aguero, FS – 81
- Mitch Sanderson, HB – 81
- JT Lindsey, HB – 81
- Makhi Frazier, HB – 81
- Caleb Odom, TE – 81
- Michai Boireau, DT – 79
- Jordan Renaud, LE – 79
- Deuce Knight, QB – 79
- Horatio Fields, WR – 79
- Caleb Cunningham, WR – 79
- Cedrick Beavers, CB – 78
- Sharif Denson, CB – 78
- Troy Everett, LG – 78
- Edwin Joseph, SS – 78
- Shekai Mills-Knight, HB – 77
- Delano Townsend, LG – 77
- Tommy Kinsler IV, RT – 77
- Jase Mathews, WR – 77
- Blake Purchase, LOLB – 76
- Michael Smith, TE – 76
- Traylon Ray, WR – 76
- Tony Mitchell, SS – 75
- Andrew Maddox, DT – 74
- Joshua Dye, HB – 74
- Cameron Miller, WR – 74
- Isaiah Spencer, WR – 74
- Terez Davis, LT – 73
- Andy Jaffe, SS – 73
- Brady Prieskorn, TE – 73
- Izaiah Hartrup, WR – 73
- Nick Cull, FS – 72
- Quinton Dials, LE – 72
- Walker Howard, QB – 72
- Maleek McCloud, RE – 72
- Ladarian Clardy, SS – 72
- Samari Reed, WR – 72
- John Wayne Oliver, C – 71
- MJ Preston, CB – 71
- Ben Eaddy, LE – 71
- David Benwood, LT – 71
- Tah’j Butler, MLB – 71
- Derrick Gunter, RG – 71
- Matthew Davidson, TE – 71
- Joe Koury, C – 70
- Quamel James, RE – 70
- Gerald Lacy Jr., SS – 70
- Keon Young, FS – 69
- Alex Robertson, MLB – 69
- Tee Quarterman, RG – 69
- Anthony Robinson III, SS – 69
- Kary Cunningham, CB – 68
- Charles Cleveland, ROLB – 68
- Talib Graham, ROLB – 68
- Hayden Bradley, TE – 68
- Dante Core, CB – 67
- Jarcoby Hopson, LOLB – 67
- Enoch Wangoy, LT – 67
- Dalvin Bradford, LG – 66
- Phil Carroll, RG – 66
- Ramsay Griffen, RT – 66
- Durrell Ferguson, MLB – 65
- AJ Maddox, QB – 65
- Syril Toll, ROLB – 65
- Charlie Howell, RT – 65