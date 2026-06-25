Leaked EA College Football 27 Ratings Reveal Ole Miss’ Top Players

Ole Miss fans can get an early look at how the Rebels’ roster stacks up in EA College Football 27, thanks to a leaked set of Play Now ratings that surfaced online Thursday.

These aren’t the final Dynasty ratings and could shift once the official numbers drop, but several of the leaked grades line up with what EA has already released publicly.

Still, it’s the first real snapshot of how the Rebels will appear when players fire up the game next month. The video game will be released July 9.

EA CFB 27 – Ole Miss Player Ratings