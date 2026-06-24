Three Takeaways From Ben’Jarvius Shumaker’s Recruiting Drama

Hollywood wishes it could write something like what just happened Tuesday.

In the span of about 24 hours, Ben’Jarvius Shumaker shut down his recruitment, flipped to Colorado, and then flipped back to Ole Miss before the sun even set on Tuesday. Even by recruiting standards, that’s a wild ride.

And after all of it, Shumaker issued a statement Tuesday night explaining the situation in his own words:

“First and foremost, I want to thank God, my family, and every coach and program that has invested time, energy, and belief in me throughout this recruiting process,” Shumaker wrote. “The relationships I have built and the opportunities I have been given are something I will never take for granted. After careful thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I have decided to remain committed to Ole Miss and officially shut down my recruitment.

“I apologize for any confusion that may have come over the last several hours. This process has reaffirmed for me that Ole Miss is where I am meant to be. I believe in the vision for the program, the relationships my family and I have built in Oxford, and the opportunity to develop both on and off the field. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. I am excited for the future, ready to get to work, and proud to call the state of Mississippi and Ole Miss home. Hotty Toddy!”

I apologize for any confusion that may have come over the last several hours. This process has reaffirmed for me that Ole Miss is where I am meant to be. I believe in the vision for the program, the relationships my family and I have built in Oxford, and the opportunity!!🔒🦈 pic.twitter.com/eILZ51cBFv — 𝙱𝚎𝚗’𝙹𝚊𝚛𝚟𝚒𝚞𝚜 𝙹. 𝚂𝚑𝚞𝚖𝚊𝚔𝚎𝚛”4🌟” (@BenJarviuxx) June 24, 2026

So what do we make of a day like this? Three things stand out.

1. As crazy as it looked, this is recruiting

Recruits flip all the time. Ole Miss flipped Darrell Mattison away from Michigan this cycle. Plenty of Ole Miss commits have been flipped somewhere else. It’s chaotic, emotional, and unpredictable. This just happened at a time when there isn’t much else to draw our attention to.

2. It’s not hard to piece together what probably happened.

Shumaker spent the weekend in Boulder on an official visit. Colorado likely rolled out the red carpet. Nice meals, cool photo shoots, maybe a bigger NIL number.

And then there’s the Primetime factor. Whatever you think of Deion Sanders as a coach, he has a magnetic personality. He can make anyone feel like they belong in his orbit. It’s easy to see how a 17 year old could get swept up in that.

But Ole Miss likely spent Tuesday reminding Shumaker why he picked the Rebels in the first place. Relationships. Trust. A clear plan for his development. The things that don’t always trend on social media but matter when the noise fades. Ackerman is only a two hour drive away from Oxford. Someone might’ve made that trip, too.

3. These recruits are still kids.

They’re 17 and 18 years old. They make emotional decisions. They change their minds. They get overwhelmed. That’s not a flaw. That’s being a teenager. And in the end, Shumaker owned it. He admitted he made a mistake and corrected it. That’s not something every kid would do.

All’s well that ends well. Shumaker is back in the class. Ole Miss is back in the top 20.

And Tuesday turned into one of the most unexpected recruiting roller coasters in recent memory.