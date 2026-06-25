Two Ole Miss Targets Set to Announce Commitments During Live Show

It has already been one of the busier, much more exciting than anyone expected recruiting weeks Ole Miss has had in a while, and it is not slowing down yet.

The Rebels sit on a top‑15 class for 2027, momentum is rolling, and Thursday brings another chance to stack even more in‑state talent.

Two priority targets, both from Mississippi, are set to announce their commitments live during 247Sports’ two‑hour show from The Opening Finals. The broadcast runs from 4:30 to 6:30 pm on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel, and five total prospects will be making their decisions.

Ole Miss is a finalist for two of them, which means the Rebels could walk away with another big recruiting headline before the night is over.

The first is Seminary cornerback Stanley Peters Jr. He’s a three‑star prospect in the rankings, but he has been trending up for months. At 5‑10 and 165 pounds, he’s quick, competitive and viewed as one of the better long‑term defensive backs in the state. His finalists are Arkansas, Houston, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Then there’s Greenwood linebacker Frederrick Ford, a three-star prospect who also shined in New Orleans. Ford is 6‑3, 195 and one of the most athletic linebackers in the 2027 cycle. He’s ranked No. 192 nationally, No. 13 at his position and No. 6 in Mississippi. His finalists are LSU, Mississippi State, Michigan, Ole Miss and Tennessee. He’s been one of the more intriguing evaluations in the class because of how much room he still has to grow physically.

Both announcements happening on the same show adds a little extra drama to a week that already had plenty. And continues to grow with the social media barbs being exchanged by Ole Miss and Colorado coaching staffs.

Blind eyes can C U ain’t a Buff.

Tried to flex, added an L, it was all talk.

We just had to call y’all’s BLUFF.#SIPMADE #SIPSTAYED #SPOTTHEBALL — Randall Joyner (@LetsGo_Bo5) June 24, 2026

Ole Miss has been stacking wins on the trail, and landing one or both of these in‑state defenders would only strengthen a class that is already shaping up to be one of the program’s best in recent years.

Either way, Thursday is another reminder of how much Mississippi talent is on the board in 2027 and how involved Ole Miss is with almost all of it.

The Rebels have a chance to make more noise tonight.

Now it’s just a matter of seeing how the decisions fall.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class