Ole Miss Football Announces Grove Bowl Date

Ole Miss football released the date of the 2022 Grove Bowl that is set for April 23, with kickoff at noon.

This year’s Grove Bowl is presented by Mississippi HomeCare.

The Grove Bowl will bring an end to spring practice for coach Lane Kiffin and his staff. Practice will begin on on March 22.

That weekend, Ole Miss baseball will play host to in-state rival Mississippi State over at Swayze. The series will start on Thursday night with the first pitch at 6 p.m., Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Along with baseball it will be the 25th annual Double Decker Arts Festival April 22-23. After a two-year absence due the COVID-19 pandemic, Oxford’s featured festival will be making a comeback to the historic square. The full 2022 music lineup will be announced Thursday morning.

Staff Report