No. 25 Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Host No. 15 LSU on the Hardwood

No. 25 Ole Miss women’s basketball returns to the SJB Pavilion on Monday as they play host to the No. 15 LSU Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (18-4, 6-3 SEC) is coming off a 61-45 win over Missouri on Thursday. The Rebels held Mizzou to the fewest amount of points on the road by any SEC team in 30 years.

Lashonda Monk put on a show with a season-high seven steals, as the Tigers surrendered 21 turnovers to the Rebels. Shakira Austin paced the squad with a team-high 17 points, while Madison Scott and Snudda Collins added 10 each.

LSU (18-4, 6-3 SEC) is led by the SEC’s active leader in assists in Khayla Pointer. The Tigers are one of the most prolific offenses in the conference, ranking first averaging 76.5 points per game. LSU also ranks second in scoring margin, with an average of 16.2 points more than its opponent per game.

Pointer is the SEC’s second leading scorer, averaging 19.1 points per game and ranking 29th nationally.

This will be the 62nd meeting all-time between the Rebels and the Tigers. LSU holds a 39-22 advantage in the series. The Tigers in seven years, as LSU has won the last eight meetings between the two schools.

Last season, both contests between the two schools went into overtime with LSU taking both matchups by a margin of 8.5 points.