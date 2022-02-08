Ole Miss Softball to be Featured on National TV Nine Times in 2022

Ole Miss softball play will play nine different games on national television in 2022 as announced by ESPN and the SEC office on Tuesday.

The Rebels will be featured on the SEC Network eight times during the season and once on ESPNU. Additionally, the rest of the Rebels’ home slate will be available online through WatchESPN and the ESPN app as part of the SEC Network + digital streaming platform.

Ole Miss first hits the national airwaves when it travels to Starkville to take on in-state rival Mississippi State. Saturday’s contest is set to air on SEC Network at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Back at home the following weekend, the Rebels return to the national spotlight for a Friday night test with Missouri on March 25. Fans who can’t be in attendance can catch the first pitch on ESPNU. Ole Miss’ will also take on Arkansas on April 2 on SEC Network.

The SEC Network will then carry back-to-back games in Lexington as the Rebels take on Kentucky, April 8-9. Saturday’s road contest with South Carolina will also air on the SEC Network. The April 23 matchup is slated for a 2 p.m. first pitch.

The final two home games of Ole Miss’ regular season will appear on SEC Network, with Sunday and Monday’s contests against Tennessee broadcast at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

Rebel fans will be able to tune in as Ole Miss wraps up its regular season in Athens, Georgia, against the Bulldogs. Saturday’s game against Georgia will be broadcasted on the SEC Network at 12:30 p.m.

Ole Miss opens the 2022 season on Thursday as they take on Dixie State and Oregon in Fullerton, CA out at the Titan Classic.

Staff Report