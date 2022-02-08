Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Remains at No. 25 in Coaches Top 25

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team remained at No. 25 in the nation in the USA Today Coaches Poll on Tuesday for the second straight week.

Ole Miss (18-5, 6-4 SEC) is coming off a hard fought 68-64 loss to No. 14 LSU on Monday night inside the SJB Pavilion. The Rebels defeated the Missouri Tigers 61-45 in Columbia, Missouri on Thursday.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and her staff have Ole Miss ranked in consecutive weeks at that spot in the poll since December of 2005, when Ole Miss remained at No. 25 for two straight weeks.

The Rebels join five other SEC schools in this weeks Top 25 poll in South Carolina (1), Tennessee (10), LSU (13), Georgia (14) and Florida (23).

Ole Miss has six regular season games remaining until the SEC Conference Tournament and they remain in the hunt for a top-four finish.

On Sunday, they travel down to the Hump to take on in-state rival Mississippi State. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network.