Ole Miss Falls to Alabama

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss men’s basketball falls to Alabama 97-83 at home inside the SJB Pavilion on Wednesday.

Ole Miss (12-12, 3-8 SEC) was led on the night by senior Jarkel Joiner 33 points. The Oxford native, went 12-20 from the field and 6-10 from beyond the arc.

Two other Rebels joined Joiner in double figures Matthew Murrel with 15 points and Nysier Brooks added 10 points.

Alabama hit at 64 percent from beyond the arc as they hit 14-22 on the night.

The Crimson Tide was led on the floor by Jaden Shackelford with 30 points.

“Alabama had been struggling from three, went 3-for-30 against Kentucky. (Alabama) had a lot of the same looks and tonight they didn’t,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis. “That was the kind of team that went to Seattle and beat Gonzaga, just made shot after shot. It was just a guard game. Jarkel was great, so give him a lot of credit. Shackelford had 30, but we couldn’t do anything against (Jahvon) Quinerly. He just stayed in the paint the whole game. We tried everybody on him, but their guards were just a little too good for us tonight.”

Ole Miss jumped on the Tide early as they got an 18-9 and Joiner got 11 quick points to open the game.

In the last nine minutes of the opening half, Alabama went on a 30-8 run as Shackelford got 19 of his 30 points.

Ole Miss got to the free-throw line 14 times and hit seven for 50 percent. The Crimson Tide held the Rebels to shoot 48 percent.

Ole Miss will now head to Missouri on Saturday to take on the Tigers. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.