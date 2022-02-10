Tentrr Offers New Way to Camp at Mississippi State Parks 

Mississippi residents and beyond can now camp at one of eight Mississippi state parks and rent a ready-made campsite that comes with a large tent with a bed, a fire pit, grill top, a picnic table and even a four-person pop-up tent for guests.

Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, in collaboration with Tentrr, announced recently that 56 fully outfitted campsites will be available for reservation throughout eight of Mississippi’s State Parks.

These park sites are available at Buccaneer, Clarkco, J.P. Coleman, LeFleur’s Bluff, Percy Quin, Roosevelt, Tishomingo and Wall Doxey.

Guests have the option of single or double sites. The single locations sleep up to six and the double sites – or buddy sites – sleep up to 12.

“We are excited to announce this special partnership with Tentrr, and are eager to welcome visitors to experience our state’s incredible parks like never before,” said Andre Hollis, Director of Park Operations. “We also hope that this inspires our guests to further explore the Magnolia State, and enjoy an outdoor recreation experience.”

Tentrr’s fully equipped, ready-to-go campsites are the newest way to experience the great outdoors.

Spacious canvas wall tents come with a comfortable bed for a good night’s sleep, Adirondack chairs for optimal stargazing, and a fire pit to keep you warm (don’t forget to bring marshmallows). Other amenities include a propane heater and a table with benches.

“Tentrr is honored to facilitate access to Mississippi’s amazing natural beauty through our partnership with Mississippi State Parks,” said Todd King, VP Marketing of Tentrr. “Now the great people of Mississippi and out-of-state visitors alike can have hassle-free, comfortable and easy camping in the best areas of the Mississippi State Parks across every season. We make family vacations and weekend getaways easy and comfortable so everyone can enjoy the vast landscapes to the fullest.”

Reservations are now open with sites starting at $75 per night. To learn more about how to book a Tentrr site, visit www.mdwfp.com/tentrr.

Reservations can be made up to six months in advance. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony in March to honor this new endeavor.

For more information regarding visiting Mississippi State Parks, visit the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks homepage or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Courtesy of the MDWFP

