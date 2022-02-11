Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Travels to Mizzou

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team travels to Missouri on Saturday to tangle with the Tigers. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (12-12, 3-8 SEC) is coming off a 97-83 loss to Alabama at home. Senior Jarkel Joiner led the way in scoring with 33 points.

The Crimson Tide shot 60 percent overall led by Jaden Shakelford with 30 points and tied Pavilion record with eight threes made (Ole Miss opponent record).

Missouri enters Saturday at 9-14 overall and 3-7 in SEC play, having gone 1-5 since their win over the Rebels on Jan. 18. The Tigers have been a handful for teams across the league, though, beating No. 15 Alabama on Jan. 8 (92-86), and narrowly missing taking down No. 1 Auburn on Jan. 25, losing by one at home, 55-54. Missouri holds an NET rating of 145 and owns four combined wins against Quad 1 and Quad 2 teams.



Missouri is led by three in double-digit scoring: Kobe Brown (12.9), Amari Davis (10.0) and Jarron Coleman (10.0), with Brown also leading in rebounds (8.2) and steals (1.4) and nearly double the number of free throws made than anyone else on the roster (80).

Saturday night marks just the 20th all-time meeting between the Rebels and Tigers, a series that has exclusively taken place since Missouri joined the SEC in the 2012-13 season. Ole Miss enjoys a wide 15-4 edge in the all-time series, including a 7-2 mark at home, a 6-2 edge at Columbia and a 2-0 record against the Tigers in the SEC Tournament in 2013 (64-62) and 2017 (86-74).