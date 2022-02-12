Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Improves to 9-1 with Two Wins Versus North Alabama 

No. 15 Ole Miss men’s tennis (9-1, 0-0 SEC) earned two 4-0 sweeps at home against North Alabama (0-7, 0-0 ASUN) on Friday afternoon.

The Ole Miss Rebels earned two victories versus the North Alabama Lions on Friday at home inside the William F. Galtney Indoor Tennis Center. The Rebels controlled both contests, sweeping doubles and singles in both matches, while only dropping one total set. Through 10 matches this season, the Rebels have won nine matches and are an undefeated 9-0 in Oxford.

Both Simon Junk and Finn Reynolds (ITA No. 111 in singles) earned four victories each versus UNA. Both players earned a singles and a doubles win in both of the two matches. Both Junk and Reynolds surpassed the 100 total combined victories threshold (singles and doubles) in their careers at Ole Miss with their added wins versus the Lions.

The Rebels dominated doubles in the opening match, taking both Court No. 1 and No. 3, 6-0, and winning 6-2 at No. 2 Doubles. The Rebels took a 1-0 opening match lead. Ole Miss earned three quick wins at No. 1, No. 3 and No. 4 singles to defeat the Lions 4-0. Ole Miss defeated North Alabama in just over 1:30 in the first match of the day.

Ole Miss maintained the same doubles lineup in the second-leg of the double header and achieved the same result, a 3-0 doubles sweep. Reynolds and Lukas Engelhardt improved to 7-1 at No. 1 Doubles with their two wins on Friday. Reynolds won first again in singles, winning 6-3, 6-2 versus North Alabama’s Carlos Matarredona at the No. 2 position. Junk then earned a lopsided 6-1, 6-0 win versus Nazar Fedoryshyn to put Ole Miss ahead 3-0 in the match. Jakob Cadonau clinched a 4-0 victory for No. 15 Ole Miss by defeating Jamie Bixby, 6-1, 7-5 at No. 5 Singles. Nikola Slavic was serving for match point and John Hallquist Lithén was two points away from victory at the time of the match’s stoppage.

Up Next: Ole Miss travels to Seattle next Friday, Feb. 18 to compete in the ITA National Indoor Championships. The Rebels, the original No. 14 seed in the competition, will receive their first-round opponent following the tournament’s reseeding on Tuesday.

Junk and Reynolds passed 100th career win threshold in singles/doubles combined

Match 1 Results: Ole Miss 4, North Alabama 0

Doubles

1. Finn Reynolds/Lukas Engelhardt def. Carlos Materredona Valor/Fernando Perez Rodenas Herrera (UNA), 6-0

2. Jan Soren Hain/Simon Junk def. Jamie Bixby/Guillherme Diniz (UNA), 6-2

3. John Hallquist Lithén/Nikola Slavic def. Nazar Fedoryshyn/Chris Zhang (UNA), 6-0

Singles

1. No. 111 Finn Reynolds def. Fernando Perez Rodenas Herrera (UNA), 6-1, 6-2

2. John Hallquist Lithén vs. Carlos Matarredona (UNA), 6-1, 3-4 (unfished)

3. Lukas Engelhardt def. Chris Zhang (UNA), 6-2, 6-2

4. Simon Junk def. Guilherme Diniz (UNA), 6-1, 6-2

5. Jakob Cadonau vs. Nazar Fedoryshyn (UNA), 6-3, 2-1

6. Jamie Bixby (UNA) vs. Walker Stearns, 7-6 (3) (unfinished)

Match 2 Results: Ole Miss 4, North Alabama 0

Doubles

1. Finn Reynolds/Lukas Engelhardt def. Carlos Materredona Valor/Fernando Perez Rodenas Herrera (UNA), 6-1

2. Jan Soren Hain/Simon Junk def. Nazar Fedoryshyn/Chris Zhang (UNA), 6-2

3. John Hallquist Lithén/Nikola Slavic def. Jamie Bixby/Guillherme Diniz (UNA), 6-4

Singles

1. No. 18 Nikola Slavic vs. Fernando Perez Rodenas Herrera (UNA), 6-3, 5-4 (unfished)

2. No. 111 Finn Reynolds def. Carlos Matarredona (UNA), 6-3, 6-2

3. John Hallquist Lithén vs. Chris Zhang (UNA), 6-2, 5-3 (unfinshed)

4. Simon Junk def. Nazar Fedoryshyn (UNA), 6-1, 6-0

5. Jakob Cadonau def. Jamie Bixby (UNA), 6-1, 7-5

6. Walker Stearns vs. Sam Tolbert (UNA), 6-2, 3-2

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports