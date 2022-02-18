Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Defeats Texas A&M

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team completed the season sweep of the Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday night.

Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin picked up her 50th career victory as the Rebels coach.

“I didn’t know that I had 50 wins,” McPhee-McCuin said. “This is why I came here. I told my team a couple of days ago I wanna win a national championship at Ole Miss. We can’t skip steps. Fifty wins it has been a long journey, it has been tough with highs and lows. I am thankful for people like Maddy, Monk and Kira all my coaches for believing in my vision and being a part of that cause I could not do it without them. That means a lot.”

Ole Miss (19-6, 7-5 SEC) was led in the game by Lashonda Monk with 19 points.

The Rebels had a total of three players in double figures against the Aggies Shakira Austin 12 points and Madison Scott added 13 points.

Austin got over 1,000 rebounds in her career against the Aggies as she pulled down three on the night.

“When asked Kira to come in and join us we told her to come and leave a legacy and make history,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I am really proud of her for doing that.”

In the first half, Monk led the charge in scoring nine points in the first half. Scott was right behind her with eight points.

“When Maddy had a strong start I knew she was going to have a monster game,” McPhee-McCuin said.

In the second quarter, the Rebels held Texas A&M to only score seven points.

At the half, Ole Miss outshot the Aggies 41 percent to 29 percent and outscored Texas A&M 35-19.

Texas A&M was led on the court by Kayla Wells with 13 points that led all Aggie scorers.

Ole Miss travels to Music City of Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on SEC Network +.