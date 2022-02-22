Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Plays Host to Arkansas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball returns to action on Tuesday night as they play host to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. inside the SJB Pavilion and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (20-6, 8-5 SEC) is coming off of a 57-47 win at Vanderbilt to pick up their 20th win of the season. The Rebels and Commodores went wire to wire through the first three quarters of action. Ole Miss utilized a fourth quarter surge led by Shakira Austin with her eighth 20 point game of the season, grabbing a season-high 15 rebounds to go on to her eighth double-double this year.

The win over the Commodores on Sunday was just another milestone set by the Rebels during the 2021-22 campaign as Ole Miss reached 20 wins for the first time since the 2006-07 season for the 20th 20 win season in program history.

Arkansas rolls in with a record of 16-10 and 6-7 in SEC play into Tuesday night’s matchup.

As one of the nation’s best three-point shooting teams, the Hogs lead the SEC averaging 8.7 makes per game to rank 17th nationally.

Amber Ramirez leads this strength to also lead the SEC averaging 2.83 made triples per game.

Tuesday will be the 49th all-time matchup between the two programs. Ole Miss holds a 26-22 advantage in the all-time series. The Razorbacks have won seven out of the last 10 meetings. The Rebels are looking for their first home win over Arkansas since a 2017 victory to open the SEC season.