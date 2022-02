Ole Miss women’s basketball game against No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday has been picked up by the SEC Network. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

Ole Miss will celebrate Shakira Austin, Donnetta Johnson, Iyanla Kitchens, Lashonda Monk, Andeija Puckett and Mimi Reid in senior day festivities pregame on Sunday.

When Ole Miss and South Carolina face off it will be the second time this season, after last month’s meeting in Columbia.

Staff Report