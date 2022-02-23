Oxford Film Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

Sponsored content

The 2022 Oxford Film Festival announced the lineup of official selections for the 19th annual

edition of the popular film festival, which will bring back a hybrid presentation including

screenings, parties, and special events.

This year’s festival will be held March 23-27 in person, and virtually from March 27 to April 3.

Hugo Sobelman’s Memphis-based documentary Soul Kids is the Opening Night selection, and Max Walker-Silverman’s Sundance and Berlin favorite A Love Song, featuring Oxford FF’s Breakthrough Acting Award honoree Dale Dickey, is the Closing Night Selection.

The dynamic schedule will showcase 118 films, representing 18 countries, including 38 features

(16 narratives and 22 documentaries), 67 short films (narrative, documentary, LGBTQIA+, ambition

and experimental, student and Mississippi-based productions), and 13 music videos.

Special events include a Secret Screening of a work-in-progress film, and a tribute to the late Bill

Luckett, a beloved Mississippi film industry stalwart and a familiar presence at the Oxford Film Festival.

On March 23-27, all screenings will be held at Malco Oxford Commons Cinema at 206 Commonwealth Blvd.

From March 27-April 3, Virtual Cinema screenings will be offered via Eventive.

“We are excited to present this year’s films and special events to our local film fans here in Oxford, the state of Mississippi, and nearby in Memphis, as well,” said Interim Executive Director Jim Brunzell. “We have diligently built a program that includes discovery titles, award winners, festival favorites from Venice, Toronto, Sundance, Berlin and SXSW film festivals, enlightening, innovative, and entertaining features and shorts that should inspire everyone to immerse themselves in the Oxford Film Festival world once again.”

Opening the Oxford Film Festival will be Hugo Sobelman’s documentary “Soul Kids”.

Opening the Oxford Film Festival will be Hugo Sobelman’s documentary Soul Kids. The film

focuses on Memphis’ Stax Music Academy. For two decades, the academy has continued the

legacy of the legendary Stax Records, a soul label that was a refuge during the Civil Rights

movement in the 60s. By learning and understanding soul music in after-school programs, the

next generation of teenagers build a solid foundation on Black Americans’ legacy and create

hope for their future.

Closing the film festival will be Max Walker-Silverman’s romantic drama, “A Love Song.”

Closing the film festival will be Max Walker-Silverman’s romantic drama, “A Love Song.” The film stars Native American film legend Wes Studi and Oxford FF’s Breakthrough Acting Award honoree Dale Dickey as a couple, childhood sweethearts several years ago, who are now both widowed. They meet up at a campsite and reconnect, sharing stories, memories, and emotions during a night by a lake in the mountains.

One of Hollywood’s most coveted character actors, Dale Dickey forged a reputation for illuminating gritty, dark, and oftentimes damaged characters. Following inspired performances onstage, including the Broadway production of “The Merchant of Venice” (1989) and the 2009 stage adaptation of “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Dickey has put together an enviable list of performances together in films like Sordid Lives (2000), Winter’s Bone (2010), Super 8 (2011), Iron Man 3 (2013), Hell or High Water (2016), and Palm Springs (2020), and on countless television shows like The X-Files, True Blood, Breaking Bad, and My Name is Earl. Her role in “A Love Song” is a well-deserved lead in a feature that

has been critically acclaimed since its debut at Sundance earlier this year.

Iman Zawahry’s charming comedy “Americanish” is set in Queens.

Additional highlights among the narrative features include; Dan Mirvash’s festival favorite “18½” is

a crazy ride involving a White House transcriber trying to overcome hippies, swingers, and

nefarious forces in order to leak the 18½-minute gap in Nixon’s Watergate tapes; Iman

Zawahry’s charming comedy “Americanish” set in Queens, where career-driven sisters Maryam

and Sam and their newly-immigrated cousin Ameera must navigate the consistent and

sometimes conflicting demands of romance, culture, work, and family; and the world premiere of

Tara Thorne’s Canadian thriller “Compulsus,” about a woman whose taste for violent revenge

might become short-circuited when she falls for a woman who abides by the law.

Anna Baumgarten’s “Disfluency” won Best Film at the Austin Film Festival. The film follows a promising language student who returns home without graduating due to a devastatingly emotional trauma that derailed her senior year.

Jean Luc Herbulot’s horror-thriller “Saloum” follows three mercenaries who run into deadly threats they never imagined while attempting to extract a drug lord out of a mysterious region in Senegal. Carl Andress and Charles Busch’s “The Sixth Reel” stars the latter as a down-on-his-luck movie collector whose discovery of a legendary lost film sends him hurtling into an outrageous adventure. The film also stars Margaret Cho and Tim Daly.

Anna Baumgarten’s “Disfluency” won Best Film at the Austin Film Festival.

Among the documentary selections are; Lisa Hurwitz’s “The Automat,” which premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, tells the 100-year story of the iconic restaurant chain Horn & Hardart, the inspiration for Starbucks, where generations of Americans ate and drank coffee together at communal tables – from the perspective of former customers like Mel Brooks, Starbucks founder Howard Schultz, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Secretary of State Colin Powell; T.J. Parsell’s “Invisible: Gay Women in Southern Music,” explores the unsung story of the queer women behind some of country music’s greatest hits; and Alysa Nahmias’ “Krimes” from MTV Documentary Films, about artist Jesse Krimes, who secretly created monumental works of art—including an astonishing 40-foot mural made with prison bed sheets, hair gel, and newspaper, then smuggled out each panel piece-by-piece with the help of fellow artists. Clay Haskell and Dylan Nelson’s “Mississippi Messiah” looks at the surprising life and accomplishments of Civil Rights legend James Meredith, and Abby Berendt Lavoi and Jeremey Lavoi’s “Roots of Fire” will make its world premiere at the Oxford Film Festival, looking at five award-winning musicians as they push against stereotypes of the American South and move the music of their ancestors forward.

Among the documentary selections are; Lisa Hurwitz’s “The Automat.”

Highlights among the creatively themed and musically-infused parties and special events

include; a “Pop Up Partnership” with Thacker Mountain Radio featuring Michael Farris Smith, as

well as an “Opening Night Stax Records Party” following the Soul Kids screening on Thursday,

March 24 at The Atrium at Mike Overstreet Properties (265 North Lamar Ave.) with a live

performance from 926, Stax Music Academy Alumni Band; and a “Roaring 20’s Celebration” on

Friday, March 25 at the same location, featuring a live performance from The Skid Rouges.

On Saturday, March 26, Oxford Film Festival will host a Filmmaker Roundtable and Songwriters in

the Round, both at the Malco Pavilion Auditorium. Later that evening will be the “Casino Royale Party” at The Isom Place Oxford (1003 Jefferson Ave) with a Live Performance from The Bill Perry Trio.

The always popular OXFF Awards will be celebrated as a brunch this year at The Lyric (1006 Van Buren Ave.) on Sunday, March 27.

The Oxford Film Festival would not be possible without the generous support from the following

grants: Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC), the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), South

Arts, Visit Mississippi and Visit Oxford.

The Oxford Film Festival/OxFilm will require all ticket and badge holders to show proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination regimen to enter any indoor screening or event held by

OXFF.

A negative COVID-19 test result will not be accepted. Mask-wearing is mandatory for all

OXFF attendees indoors. The Oxford Film festival will continue to share updates as health guidelines evolve.

For additional questions or assistance, please email info@oxfordfilmfest.com or call 877.560.3456.

To buy passes or tickets or find more information, go to: https://www.oxfordfilmfest.com/.

2022 Oxford Film Festival’s Official Selections

OPENING NIGHT SELECTION

Soul Kids

Director: Hugo Sobelman

Country: USA; Running Time: 75 min

In Memphis, one of the USA’s most distressed cities, the Stax Music Academy is an oasis.

Founded in 2000, the academy continues the legacy of Stax Records, the legendary 60s soul

label which was a refuge and an active space for dialog during the Civil Rights movement. By

learning and understanding soul music in after-school programs, teenagers embark on Black

Americans’ legacy and open themselves to new future prospects. Soul Kids is a musical

odyssey through history and the concerns of a new generation.



CLOSING NIGHT SELECTION

A Love Song

Director: Max Walker-Silverman

Country: USA; Running Time: 81 min

Two childhood sweethearts, now both widowed, share a night by a lake in the mountains.



SPOTLIGHT FILMS AND SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Bill Luckett Tribute

Ox-Film Tribute to Bill Luckett Join fellow actors and filmmakers who worked with the

incomparable William O. “Bill” Luckett, a friend of the Oxford Film Festival who passed away in

late 2021. Select clips of Bill’s work on the screen will be exhibited along with video messages

from colleagues across the nation. Guest speakers and a Q&A moderated by Ward Emling will

follow the tribute reel. Join us to share your memories of Bill with the Mississippi film community

who loved him.

Secret Screening

A work-in-progress film from an award-winning indie filmmaker will be screened. The title of the

film and the director will be revealed just before lights go down and the film begins.



ADDITIONAL NARRATIVE FEATURES

18½

Director: Dan Mirvish

Country: USA; Running Time: 87 min

A White House transcriber tries to leak the 18½-minute gap in Nixon’s Watergate tapes but runs

afoul of hippies, swingers, and nefarious forces.



A Place Called Home

Director: Kiel Thorlton

Country: USA; Running Time: 102 min

After losing his wife during the birth of his second child, Levi is found raising two young girls.

However, when forced to borrow money from a ruthless loan shark, he must fight to save his

family and the home his family was made in.

Americanish

Director: Iman Zawahry

Country: USA; Running Time: 91 min

Welcome to America: Where dreams come true…ish. A break from the traditional romantic

comedy, Americanish highlights different layers of womanhood as it intersects with cultural and

societal expectations. In Jackson Heights, Queens, career-driven sisters Maryam and Sam and

their newly-immigrated cousin Ameera must navigate the consistent and sometimes conflicting

demands of romance, culture, work, and family. Serving both as a lighthearted reimagination of

and critical divergence from the classic romantic comedy, Americanish tackles and celebrates

the complex intersectionalities of womanhood by welcoming us into the world—with all its joys

and tribulations—of these three marriage-aged women.



Compulsus World Premiere

Director: Tara Thorne

Country: Canada; Running Time: 81 min

When Wally gets the taste for organized violent revenge she keeps her compulsion secret, until

she falls for law-abiding Lou who challenges everything she knows.



Dealing With Dad

Director: Tom Huang

Country: USA; Running Time: 105 min

Margaret Chang is rocked from her perfect alpha-mom-corporate-manager life when she has to

go back to her hometown to deal with her overbearing dad, Jialuo. Her dad is kind of an

outspoken jerk but is now despondent and won’t leave the house. Since she can’t deal with her

parents by herself, she drags along her older sad-sack brother, Roy to help her. When they

arrive to their childhood home, they discover that their mom, Sophie (equally overbearing) and

youngest angry comic book nerd brother, Larry (still living with parents) are happy with this

situation… as it turns out, their dad is much more pleasant depressed than well. The siblings

struggle to deal with his depression, and wonder if it’s even worth getting him better. In the

meantime, they reconnect as a family by bickering and reminiscing about the bad times with

Dad, discovering that their familial bond is stronger than they ever realized.



Disfluency

Director: Anna Baumgarten

Country: USA; Running Time: 100 min

After failing her final college class, Jane returns home to her family’s lake house and–with the

help of her friends and family–she comes to terms with the confusing trauma that derailed her

senior year.



The Falconer

Directors: Seanne Winslow, Adam Sjoberg

Country: Oman, USA; Running Time: 100 min

The friendship of two teenage boys from very different worlds is put to the test by a daring plan

to steal animals from the zoo and sell them on the black market.

Heart of the Gun

Director: Travis Mills

Country: USA; Running Time: 94 min

One of 12 Westerns made in 12 months, this film tells the story of Travers, a doctor who

deserted his military post, searching the frontier for the wife who left him. His quest is thrown off course when he saves Sarah, a woman left for dead after a wagon raid. With the cavalry, the

law, and deranged outlaws on their trail, Sarah and Travers set off together to find this missing

woman. Heart of the Gun is a psychological thriller and a romance drama wrapped in a gritty

Western setting.

Homebody

Director: Joseph Sackett

Country: USA; Running Time: 75 min

Nothing is quite as special as a child’s relationship with their babysitter and nine-year-old,

gender-queer Johnny is obsessed with theirs – so much so that they’ve meditated their spirit

right into her body! Part Freaky Friday and part Being John Malkovitch, Homebody is a

charming, crowd-pleasing, cringe comedy for the gender-fluid era.



Lover, Beloved

Director: Michael Tully

Country: USA; Running Time: 78 min

In this experimental blend of film, theater, and music, Suzanne Vega reinterprets two talks

Carson McCullers gave at the 92nd St. Y in NYC.



Poser

Directors: Ori Segev, Noah Dixon

Country: USA; Running Time: 87 min

As Lennon fuels her desire for entrée into a podcast featuring live music and conversations with

the artists she so fervently admires, Lennon finds inspiration for her own musical

ambitions…and a growing sense of misdirected identity.

“Saloum” follows three mercenaries who run into deadly threats they never imagined.



Saloum

Director: Jean Luc Herbulot

Country: Senegal; Running Time: 84 min

2003, three mercenaries extracting a drug lord out of Guinea-Bissau are forced to hide in the mystical region of Saloum, Senegal.



The Sixth Reel

Directors: Carl Andress, Charles Busch

Country: USA; Running Time: 100 min

A down-on-his-luck movie collector (Charles Busch) discovers a legendary lost film and

becomes entangled in an outrageous adventure to deliver it to the right hands before it’s lost

forever.

ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

The Automat

Director: Lisa Hurwitz

Country: USA; Running Time: 79 min

Featuring an original new song written and performed by Mel Brooks, The Automat which

premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, tells the 100-year story of the iconic restaurant

chain Horn & Hardart, the inspiration for Starbucks, where generations of Americans ate and

drank coffee together at communal tables. From the perspective of former customers like Mel

Brooks, Starbucks founder Howard Schultz, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,

Secretary of State Colin Powell, the Horns, the Hardarts, and key employees – we watch a business climb to its peak success and then grapple with fast food in a forever changed America.



Being BeBe

Director: Emily Branham

Country: USA; Running Time: 93 min

Being BeBe intimately charts 15 years for drag performer Marshall Ngwa (aka BeBe Zahara

Benet): An immigrant to America from homophobic Cameroon, first champion on now-iconic

LGBTQ+ reality show phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race, and a leading artist celebrating Black

Queer Excellence today.



Calendar Girls

Directors: Love Martinsen, Maria Loohufvud

Country: USA; Running Time: 83 min

Florida’s most dedicated dance team for women over 60, shaking up the outdated image of “the

little old lady,” and calling for everyone to dance their hearts out, while they still can.



Cat Daddies

Director: Mye Hoang

Country: USA; Running Time: 89 min

David Giovanni is living on the streets of New York, determined to stay together with his beloved

cat, Lucky. When he’s finally granted a spot in a transitional housing facility that accepts cats,

the COVID-19 pandemic and a devastating medical diagnosis put his future together with Lucky

in doubt. David’s journey is interspersed with portraits of other “cat dads” from all over the

country and some who struggle to navigate the unprecedented events of 2020 with their little

furry friends. They include a group of firefighters, a stuntman, a truck driver, a Bay Area tech

worker, a schoolteacher whose cat becomes a viral sensation, and an actor/Instagram

influencer. These men couldn’t be more different, but they share an unconditional love for their

beloved pets.



Conducting Life

Director: Diane Moore

Country: USA; Running Time: 31 min

In the rarified world of classical music, the road to success is a daunting one. Especially for

young conductors. Conducting Life follows the remarkable journey of Roderick Cox as he

tirelessly pursues his dream — to secure a top position with a major orchestra. Poignant and

revealing, this is a story about the passion, sacrifice, and courage it takes to succeed in an

elusive profession with limited opportunities. Cox’s path to the podium is an unlikely one. Born

into a gospel choir home, this Georgia native showed musical promise before the age of three.

In high school, Cox’s musicianship took a leap forward, thanks to a foresighted gift from Zelma

Redding, Otis Redding’s widow. But it wasn’t until he entered Columbus State University

Schwob School of Music that the largely self-taught musician began his formal classical training

in earnest.



The Fearless 11

Director: Ashley E. Gibson

Country: USA; Running Time: 63 min

In the fall of 1965, Eleven Black students volunteered to integrate John W. Provine High School

in Jackson, Mississippi. Over 50 years later they come together to reflect and recount their

experiences during that turbulent year.

The First Step

Director: Brandon Kramer

Country: USA; Running Time: 89 min

In a divided America, Van Jones controversially works across party lines on landmark criminal

justice reform and a more humane response to the addiction crisis. Attempting to be a bridge

builder in a time of extreme polarization takes him deep into the inner workings of a divisive

administration, internal debates within both parties, and the lives of frontline activists fighting for

their communities.



Invisible: Gay Women in Southern Music

Director: T.J. Parsell

Country: USA; Running Time: 106 min

The unsung story of the queer women behind some of country music’s greatest hits. Deeply

moving and triumphant, Invisible: Gay Women in Southern Music gives center stage to the

lesbian women who have long been hidden behind the curtain of the country music industry, all

while working with big-name artists and making major contributions to the scene. Filling in the

gaps of this untold history, director T.J. Parsell spotlights the stories of these talented and

persevering women — singers, songwriters, and producers — in heartfelt interviews and

through their music.



The King of North Sudan

Director: Daniel Abel

Country: Thailand, USA, Egypt, China; Running Time: 94 min

Jeremiah Heaton: Farmer. Father. Monarch?

Krimes is a story of confinement and freedom, of loss and creation.



Krimes

Director: Alysa Nahmias

Country: USA; Running Time: 94 min

Krimes is a story of confinement and freedom, of loss and creation. While locked up for six years in federal prison, artist Jesse Krimes secretly creates monumental works of art—including an astonishing 40-foot mural made with prison bed sheets, hair gel, and newspaper. He smuggles out each panel piece-by-piece with the help of fellow artists, only seeing the mural in totality upon coming home. As Jesse’s work captures the art world’s attention, he struggles to adjust to life outside, living with the threat that any misstep will trigger a life sentence. Leaning into his own identity as a convicted felon and celebrated artist, Jesse turns the spotlight on people still in prison, asking us to question surface representations, recognize overlooked

beauty, and celebrate the transcendent power of art to connect us and elevate the human spirit.



Mama Bears

Director: Daresha Kyi

Country: USA; Running Time: 90 min

Mama Bears is an intimate exploration of two “mama bears” – conservative, Christian mothers

who have become fierce advocates for LGBTQ+ people – and a young lesbian whose struggle

for self-acceptance exemplifies why the mama bears movement is so vital.



Mississippi Messiah

Directors: Clay Haskell, Dylan Nelson

Country: USA; Running Time: 77 min

Civil rights legend James Meredith never fit in – not as the first Black person to attend the

University of Mississippi, not surrounded by fellow activists on the Meredith March, not working

for ultraconservative Jesse Helms or stumping for ex-Klansman David Duke. By exploring Meredith’s tumultuous history, Mississippi Messiah showcases both the power and the limitations of an individual to inspire dramatic social change.



Roots of Fire World Premiere

Directors: Abby Berendt Lavoi, Jeremey Lavoi

Country: USA; Running Time: 84 min

Amidst shuttered rural dance clubs and encroaching globalization, five award-winning musicians

push against stereotypes of the American South and move the music of their ancestors forward.

But their fans are getting older and the language is fading away. Will their efforts be enough to

save a dying community?



Short Life of Trouble: The Legend of G.B. Grayson

Director: Kelley St. Germain

Country: USA; Running Time: 39 min

Meet one of the most influential musicians in the history of bluegrass and country music that

nobody has ever heard of.



Stay Here Awhile

Directors: Carlo Engel Nasisse, Andrew Kornylak

Country: USA; Running Time: 75 min

Salmon, sea turtles, and Atlantic Puffin all return to the exact place of their birth, traveling

thousands of miles in order to lay their eggs in a place called home. Stay Here Awhile

investigates the human parallel of this natural practice. It is a film about the places we call

home, the landscapes that draw us in, that hurt us, and that heal us.



Tanagokoro: A Culinary Portrait

Directors: Victoria Fistes, Masashi Nozaki

Countries: UK/Japan; Running Time: 32 min

The inspiring tale of a Japanese chef whose dedication and compassion revolutionized the art

of catching, preserving and serving fish in the United Kingdom.



That Thing That Sound

Directors: Kelsey Hammer-Parks, Nathan M. Emerson

Country: USA; Running Time: 70 min

That Thing That Sound explores the uncertain future of the steel guitar, an instrument primarily

played by older, white men. Because it’s an expensive and challenging instrument, most young

and diverse musicians do not have access to steel guitars or instructors. The film follows a

man’s journey to pass on his knowledge and keep the steel guitar alive. His inspirational story is

a model for anyone looking to make a difference in the world.



The Quest for Justice: NMRLS Oral History Project

Director: Morgan Spencer Cutturini

Country: USA; Running Time: 43 min

The film chronicles the storied history of North Mississippi Rural Legal Services in fighting for

Civil Rights and providing free legal aid for people in need.



This is [Not] Who We Are

Directors: Beret E. Strong, Katrina Miller

Country: USA; Running Time: 77 min

“The happiest place in America is Boulder, Colorado” — said no Black person ever. This is

[Not] Who We Are is a documentary film exploring the gap between Boulder, Colorado’s progressive self-image and the lived experiences of its small but resilient Black community. Its

throughline is the story of Zayd Atkinson, a university student who was performing his work-study job cleaning up the grounds of his dorm when he was threatened by a police officer and,

soon, by eight officers with guns drawn. He lived to tell the story many Black men don’t survive

to tell. While it has a unique history, Boulder is emblematic of liberal, white, university-based

communities that profess an inclusive ethic but live a segregated reality. The film explores the

interconnected issues of land use, affordability, racial and class-based segregation, educational

equity, and policing.



Three Minutes: A Lengthening

Director: Bianca Stigter

Countries: Netherlands/UK; Running Time: 69 min

A snippet of 16mm film offers an emotionally charged, meditative glimpse into the lives of the

unsuspecting Jewish citizens of a small Polish village at the precipice of World War II.



With This Breath I Fly

Directors: Sam French, Clementine Malpas

Countries: Afghanistan/USA/UK; Running Time: 78 min

At the height of the international occupation of Afghanistan, two women – Gulnaz, raped and

impregnated by her uncle, and Farida, on the run from an abusive husband – are imprisoned on

charges of “moral crimes” by an Afghan justice system that is supported by billions of dollars of

aid money from the European Union.

SHORT FILMS

NARRATIVE SHORTS

Air World Premiere

Director: Brian Wilcox

Countries: USA/Philippines; Running Time: 10 min

Bainne

Director: Jack Reynor

Country: Ireland; Running Time: 18 min

Be Kind Please

Director: Ace McColl

Country: USA; Running Time: 4 min

Beauty and the Beasts

Director: Aggie Pak Yee Lee

Countries: Hong Kong/Estonia; Running Time: 4 min

Big Hill Big Dream

Directors: Tony King, Taliya Harman

Country: USA; Running Time: 9 min

Blueberries

Director: West Givens

Country: USA; Running Time: 12 min

Carried away US Premiere

Country: Israel; Running Time: 4 min

Clover World Premiere

Director: Jonathan D’Rozario

Country: USA; Running Time: 12 min

Cremeschnitte US Premiere

Director: Yan Jin

Country: USA; Running Time: 15 min

Death Valley

Director: Grace Sloan

Country: USA; Running Time: 11 min

Eden US Premiere

Director: Charlie Bush

Country: UK; Running Time: 11 min

The Event

Directors: Frank Mosley, Hugo De Sousa

Country: USA; Running Time: 11 min

The Flaw In The Crystal

Director: Ryan Betschart

Country: USA; Running Time: 3 min

F^¢k ‘€m R!ght B@¢k

Director: Harris Doran

Country: USA; Running Time: 8 min

God’s Daughter Dances

Director: Sungbin BYUN

Country: South Korea; Running Time: 24 min

Gruf and Me

Director: Dovi Keich

Country: Israel; Running Time: 9 min

I Am Mackenzie

Director: Artemis Anastasiadou

Country: USA; Running Time: 20 min

In the Mountains World Premiere

Director: Wally Chung

Country: USA; Running Time: 5 min

Inventory US Premiere

Director: Bailey Plumley

Country: USA; Running Time: 3 min

Invite List

Director: Tony King

Country: USA; Running Time: 5 min

It’s Very Common

Director: Megan Hessenthaler

Country: USA; Running Time: 10 min

Jelly

Director: Jack Barr

Country: USA; Running Time: 8 min

Jesus is Lord

Director: Mark Goshorn Jones

Country: USA; Running Time: 14 min

Judy’s Thoughts

Director: Melody Gilbert

Country: USA; Running Time: 16 min

Jung & Restless

Director: Joanna Priestley

Country: USA; Running Time: 6 min

The Leaf

Director: William J. Zang

Country: USA; Running Time: 4 min

Lessons from a Moonwalk

Director: Brad Ellis

Country: USA; Running Time: 11 min

Man or Tree

Directors: Varun Raman, Tom Hancock

Country: UK; Running Time: 4 min

Miles & Kilometres

Director: Sonali Gulati

Countries: USA/India; Running Time: 2 min

Money Cat

Directors: Connor Kurth, Thomas Ireton

Country: USA; Running Time: 14 min

My Parent Neal

Director: Hannah Saidiner

Country: USA; Running Time: 8 min

Nighthawks

Director: Nolan Dean

Country: USA; Running Time: 7 min

Noor & Layla

Director: Fawzia Mirza

Country: Canada; Running Time: 13 min

Nuevo Rico

Director: Kristian Mercado

Country: USA; Running Time: 16 min

OTIS

Director: Anquanizia Hall

Country: USA; Running Time: 10 min

The Park Bench

Director: Rob Edwards

Country: USA; Running Time: 5 min

Pinky’s Dream US Premiere

Director: Chanel Williams

Country: USA; Running Time: 10 min

Rekonstruktio

Director: Pia Andell

Country: Finland; Running Time: 18 min

Richard Dick Detective Series: Chapter 1 – Good

Director: Chris Tyrell

Country: USA; Running Time: 3 min

Richard Dick Detective Series: Chapter 2 – Merry

Director: Chris Tyrell

Country: USA; Running Time: 3 min

Richard Dick Detective Series: Chapter 3 – Morning

Director: Chris Tyrell

Country: USA; Running Time: 5 min

Rough River Lake

Director: Mary Tilden

Country: USA; Running Time: 15 min

Rudeneja

Director: Autumn Payne

Country: USA; Running Time: 7 min

S.O.S.

Director: Lucinda Roberts

Country: USA; Running Time: 5 min

She Dreams At Sunrise

Director: Camrus Johnson

Country: USA; Running Time: 11 min

Still Life US Premiere

Director: Diana Ali Chire

Country: USA; Running Time: 4 min

Untitled

Director: Ashlyn Black

Country: USA; Running Time: 1 min

Vanderwaal’s Journey

Directors: Jahman Ariel Hill, Victoria Hurst

Country: USA; Running Time: 19 min

We Two

Director: Grace Whitfield

Country: UK; Running Time: 3 min

Where Are You Really From?

Director: Steven Lee

Country: USA; Running Time: 5 min



DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

A Homecoming I’ll Remember

Director: Jasmine Rene’ McCaskill

Country: USA; Running Time: 17 min

Along the Blues Highway World Premiere

Director: Jimmy Thomas

Country: USA; Running Time: 7 min

Divine Intervention: The D-Vine Spirituals Story

Director: Jonathan Thomason

Country: USA; Running Time: 25 min

Every Night is Saturday Night

Director: Nolan Dean

Country: USA; Running Time: 20 min

Finding My Roots: Tale of Two Carries

Director: Carrie Bernans

Country: USA; Running Time: 16 min

Last Days of August

Directors: Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck, Robert Machoian

Country: USA; Running Time: 13 min

Mississippi Creates: Schaefer Llana

Director: Annemarie Anderson

Country: USA; Running Time: 14 min

Mississippi Creates: Tyler Keith

Director: Kelly Spivey

Country: USA; Running Time: 15 min

One Drift and We All Go Home World Premiere

Director: Thom Hilton

Country: USA; Running Time: 14 min

The Other Border

Director: Justin Zimmerman

Country: USA; Running Time: 8 min

Oxford: A Place for Art

Director: Jackson Strickland

Country: USA; Running Time: 6 min

The Pratt in the Hat

Director: Susan Hillary

Country: USA; Running Time: 15 min

Sam Wang: Centripetal Persistence

Director: John Rash

Country: USA; Running Time: 25 min

Slade Kyle

Director: Christina Alison Huff

Country: USA; Running Time: 9 min

That’s None of My Business US Premiere

Director: Charles Kaufmann

Country: USA; Running Time: 5 min

Wangechi Mutu: Between the Earth and the Sky

Directors: Ian Forster, Jackie Lebo

Countries: Kenya/USA; Running Time: 15 min

We Dance

Directors: Ethan Payne, Brian Foster

Country: USA; Running Time: 11 min



MUSIC VIDEOS

Big Blue and the Shepard

Director: Don Smith

Country: USA; Running Time: 3 min

Catacombs

Director: Drew McKercher

Country: USA; Running Time: 4 min

Dance a Hole in the Floor

Director: Saturn Velvet Club

Country: USA; Running Time: 5 min

Dance Till Dawn

Director: Austin Nunes

Country: USA; Running Time: 10 min

Enough

Director: Caleb Slain

Country: USA; Running Time: 14 min

Every Breath

Director: Hunter Heath

Country: USA; Running Time: 4 min

Freedom

Directors: Michael Joseph McDonald, Joe Bluhm

Country: Canada; Running Time: 5 min

Hollywood Dreams

Directors: Anquanizia Hall, Randy Ferino

Country: USA; Running Time: 6 min

Nemestry

Director: Saturn Velvet Club

Country: USA; Running Time: 4 min

The Night I Lost You

Director: Drew McKercher

Country: USA; Running Time: 4 min

Panixiya

Director: Swaraj Priyo

Country: India; Running Time: 4 min

Sky and Sea

Director; Damein Wash

Country: USA; Running Time: 2 min

Sweetheart

Director: Drew McKercher

Country: USA; Running Time: 3 min



ABOUT OXFORD FILM FESTIVAL

The Oxford Film Festival was founded in 2003 to bring exciting, new, and unusual films (and the people who create them) to North Mississippi. The annual five-day festival screens short and feature-length films in both showcase and competition settings. The festival is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization.