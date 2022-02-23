Oxford Film Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

Sponsored content
The 2022 Oxford Film Festival announced the lineup of official selections for the 19th annual
edition of the popular film festival, which will bring back a hybrid presentation including
screenings, parties, and special events.
This year’s festival will be held March 23-27 in person, and virtually from March 27 to April 3.
Hugo Sobelman’s Memphis-based documentary Soul Kids is the Opening Night selection, and Max Walker-Silverman’s Sundance and Berlin favorite A Love Song, featuring Oxford FF’s Breakthrough Acting Award honoree Dale Dickey, is the Closing Night Selection.
The dynamic schedule will showcase 118 films, representing 18 countries, including 38 features
(16 narratives and 22 documentaries), 67 short films (narrative, documentary, LGBTQIA+, ambition
and experimental, student and Mississippi-based productions), and 13 music videos.
Special events include a Secret Screening of a work-in-progress film, and a tribute to the late Bill
Luckett, a beloved Mississippi film industry stalwart and a familiar presence at the Oxford Film Festival.
On March 23-27, all screenings will be held at Malco Oxford Commons Cinema at 206 Commonwealth Blvd.
From March 27-April 3, Virtual Cinema screenings will be offered via Eventive.
“We are excited to present this year’s films and special events to our local film fans here in Oxford, the state of Mississippi, and nearby in Memphis, as well,” said Interim Executive Director Jim Brunzell. “We have diligently built a program that includes discovery titles, award winners, festival favorites from Venice, Toronto, Sundance, Berlin and SXSW film festivals, enlightening, innovative, and entertaining features and shorts that should inspire everyone to immerse themselves in the Oxford Film Festival world once again.”
Opening the Oxford Film Festival will be Hugo Sobelman’s documentary Soul Kids. The film
focuses on Memphis’ Stax Music Academy. For two decades, the academy has continued the
legacy of the legendary Stax Records, a soul label that was a refuge during the Civil Rights
movement in the 60s. By learning and understanding soul music in after-school programs, the
next generation of teenagers build a solid foundation on Black Americans’ legacy and create
hope for their future.
Closing the film festival will be Max Walker-Silverman’s romantic drama, “A Love Song.” The film stars Native American film legend Wes Studi and Oxford FF’s Breakthrough Acting Award honoree Dale Dickey as a couple, childhood sweethearts several years ago, who are now both widowed. They meet up at a campsite and reconnect, sharing stories, memories, and emotions during a night by a lake in the mountains.
One of Hollywood’s most coveted character actors, Dale Dickey forged a reputation for illuminating gritty, dark, and oftentimes damaged characters. Following inspired performances onstage, including the Broadway production of “The Merchant of Venice” (1989) and the 2009 stage adaptation of “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Dickey has put together an enviable list of performances together in films like Sordid Lives (2000), Winter’s Bone (2010), Super 8 (2011), Iron Man 3 (2013), Hell or High Water (2016), and Palm Springs (2020), and on countless television shows like The X-Files, True Blood, Breaking Bad, and My Name is Earl. Her role in “A Love Song” is a well-deserved lead in a feature that
has been critically acclaimed since its debut at Sundance earlier this year.
Additional highlights among the narrative features include; Dan Mirvash’s festival favorite “18½” is
a crazy ride involving a White House transcriber trying to overcome hippies, swingers, and
nefarious forces in order to leak the 18½-minute gap in Nixon’s Watergate tapes; Iman
Zawahry’s charming comedy “Americanish” set in Queens, where career-driven sisters Maryam
and Sam and their newly-immigrated cousin Ameera must navigate the consistent and
sometimes conflicting demands of romance, culture, work, and family; and the world premiere of
Tara Thorne’s Canadian thriller “Compulsus,” about a woman whose taste for violent revenge
might become short-circuited when she falls for a woman who abides by the law.
Anna Baumgarten’s “Disfluency” won Best Film at the Austin Film Festival. The film follows a promising language student who returns home without graduating due to a devastatingly emotional trauma that derailed her senior year.
Jean Luc Herbulot’s horror-thriller “Saloum” follows three mercenaries who run into deadly threats they never imagined while attempting to extract a drug lord out of a mysterious region in Senegal. Carl Andress and Charles Busch’s “The Sixth Reel” stars the latter as a down-on-his-luck movie collector whose discovery of a legendary lost film sends him hurtling into an outrageous adventure. The film also stars Margaret Cho and Tim Daly.
Among the documentary selections are; Lisa Hurwitz’s “The Automat,” which premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, tells the 100-year story of the iconic restaurant chain Horn & Hardart, the inspiration for Starbucks, where generations of Americans ate and drank coffee together at communal tables – from the perspective of former customers like Mel Brooks, Starbucks founder Howard Schultz, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Secretary of State Colin Powell; T.J. Parsell’s “Invisible: Gay Women in Southern Music,” explores the unsung story of the queer women behind some of country music’s greatest hits; and Alysa Nahmias’ “Krimes” from MTV Documentary Films, about artist Jesse Krimes, who secretly created monumental works of art—including an astonishing 40-foot mural made with prison bed sheets, hair gel, and newspaper, then smuggled out each panel piece-by-piece with the help of fellow artists. Clay Haskell and Dylan Nelson’s “Mississippi Messiah” looks at the surprising life and accomplishments of Civil Rights legend James Meredith, and Abby Berendt Lavoi and Jeremey Lavoi’s “Roots of Fire” will make its world premiere at the Oxford Film Festival, looking at five award-winning musicians as they push against stereotypes of the American South and move the music of their ancestors forward.
Highlights among the creatively themed and musically-infused parties and special events
include; a “Pop Up Partnership” with Thacker Mountain Radio featuring Michael Farris Smith, as
well as an “Opening Night Stax Records Party” following the Soul Kids screening on Thursday,
March 24 at The Atrium at Mike Overstreet Properties (265 North Lamar Ave.) with a live
performance from 926, Stax Music Academy Alumni Band; and a “Roaring 20’s Celebration” on
Friday, March 25 at the same location, featuring a live performance from The Skid Rouges.
On Saturday, March 26, Oxford Film Festival will host a Filmmaker Roundtable and Songwriters in
the Round, both at the Malco Pavilion Auditorium. Later that evening will be the “Casino Royale Party” at The Isom Place Oxford (1003 Jefferson Ave) with a Live Performance from The Bill Perry Trio.
The always popular OXFF Awards will be celebrated as a brunch this year at The Lyric (1006 Van Buren Ave.) on Sunday, March 27.
The Oxford Film Festival would not be possible without the generous support from the following
grants: Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC), the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), South
Arts, Visit Mississippi and Visit Oxford.
The Oxford Film Festival/OxFilm will require all ticket and badge holders to show proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination regimen to enter any indoor screening or event held by
OXFF.
A negative COVID-19 test result will not be accepted. Mask-wearing is mandatory for all
OXFF attendees indoors. The Oxford Film festival will continue to share updates as health guidelines evolve.
For additional questions or assistance, please email info@oxfordfilmfest.com or call 877.560.3456.
To buy passes or tickets or find more information, go to: https://www.oxfordfilmfest.com/.
2022 Oxford Film Festival’s Official Selections
OPENING NIGHT SELECTION
Soul Kids
Director: Hugo Sobelman
Country: USA; Running Time: 75 min
In Memphis, one of the USA’s most distressed cities, the Stax Music Academy is an oasis.
Founded in 2000, the academy continues the legacy of Stax Records, the legendary 60s soul
label which was a refuge and an active space for dialog during the Civil Rights movement. By
learning and understanding soul music in after-school programs, teenagers embark on Black
Americans’ legacy and open themselves to new future prospects. Soul Kids is a musical
odyssey through history and the concerns of a new generation.
CLOSING NIGHT SELECTION
A Love Song
Director: Max Walker-Silverman
Country: USA; Running Time: 81 min
Two childhood sweethearts, now both widowed, share a night by a lake in the mountains.
SPOTLIGHT FILMS AND SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Bill Luckett Tribute
Ox-Film Tribute to Bill Luckett Join fellow actors and filmmakers who worked with the
incomparable William O. “Bill” Luckett, a friend of the Oxford Film Festival who passed away in
late 2021. Select clips of Bill’s work on the screen will be exhibited along with video messages
from colleagues across the nation. Guest speakers and a Q&A moderated by Ward Emling will
follow the tribute reel. Join us to share your memories of Bill with the Mississippi film community
who loved him.
Secret Screening
A work-in-progress film from an award-winning indie filmmaker will be screened. The title of the
film and the director will be revealed just before lights go down and the film begins.
ADDITIONAL NARRATIVE FEATURES
18½
Director: Dan Mirvish
Country: USA; Running Time: 87 min
A White House transcriber tries to leak the 18½-minute gap in Nixon’s Watergate tapes but runs
afoul of hippies, swingers, and nefarious forces.
A Place Called Home
Director: Kiel Thorlton
Country: USA; Running Time: 102 min
After losing his wife during the birth of his second child, Levi is found raising two young girls.
However, when forced to borrow money from a ruthless loan shark, he must fight to save his
family and the home his family was made in.
Americanish
Director: Iman Zawahry
Country: USA; Running Time: 91 min
Welcome to America: Where dreams come true…ish. A break from the traditional romantic
comedy, Americanish highlights different layers of womanhood as it intersects with cultural and
societal expectations. In Jackson Heights, Queens, career-driven sisters Maryam and Sam and
their newly-immigrated cousin Ameera must navigate the consistent and sometimes conflicting
demands of romance, culture, work, and family. Serving both as a lighthearted reimagination of
and critical divergence from the classic romantic comedy, Americanish tackles and celebrates
the complex intersectionalities of womanhood by welcoming us into the world—with all its joys
and tribulations—of these three marriage-aged women.
Compulsus World Premiere
Director: Tara Thorne
Country: Canada; Running Time: 81 min
When Wally gets the taste for organized violent revenge she keeps her compulsion secret, until
she falls for law-abiding Lou who challenges everything she knows.
Dealing With Dad
Director: Tom Huang
Country: USA; Running Time: 105 min
Margaret Chang is rocked from her perfect alpha-mom-corporate-manager life when she has to
go back to her hometown to deal with her overbearing dad, Jialuo. Her dad is kind of an
outspoken jerk but is now despondent and won’t leave the house. Since she can’t deal with her
parents by herself, she drags along her older sad-sack brother, Roy to help her. When they
arrive to their childhood home, they discover that their mom, Sophie (equally overbearing) and
youngest angry comic book nerd brother, Larry (still living with parents) are happy with this
situation… as it turns out, their dad is much more pleasant depressed than well. The siblings
struggle to deal with his depression, and wonder if it’s even worth getting him better. In the
meantime, they reconnect as a family by bickering and reminiscing about the bad times with
Dad, discovering that their familial bond is stronger than they ever realized.
Disfluency
Director: Anna Baumgarten
Country: USA; Running Time: 100 min
After failing her final college class, Jane returns home to her family’s lake house and–with the
help of her friends and family–she comes to terms with the confusing trauma that derailed her
senior year.
The Falconer
Directors: Seanne Winslow, Adam Sjoberg
Country: Oman, USA; Running Time: 100 min
The friendship of two teenage boys from very different worlds is put to the test by a daring plan
to steal animals from the zoo and sell them on the black market.
Heart of the Gun
Director: Travis Mills
Country: USA; Running Time: 94 min
One of 12 Westerns made in 12 months, this film tells the story of Travers, a doctor who
deserted his military post, searching the frontier for the wife who left him. His quest is thrown off course when he saves Sarah, a woman left for dead after a wagon raid. With the cavalry, the
law, and deranged outlaws on their trail, Sarah and Travers set off together to find this missing
woman. Heart of the Gun is a psychological thriller and a romance drama wrapped in a gritty
Western setting.
Homebody
Director: Joseph Sackett
Country: USA; Running Time: 75 min
Nothing is quite as special as a child’s relationship with their babysitter and nine-year-old,
gender-queer Johnny is obsessed with theirs – so much so that they’ve meditated their spirit
right into her body! Part Freaky Friday and part Being John Malkovitch, Homebody is a
charming, crowd-pleasing, cringe comedy for the gender-fluid era.
Lover, Beloved
Director: Michael Tully
Country: USA; Running Time: 78 min
In this experimental blend of film, theater, and music, Suzanne Vega reinterprets two talks
Carson McCullers gave at the 92nd St. Y in NYC.
Poser
Directors: Ori Segev, Noah Dixon
Country: USA; Running Time: 87 min
As Lennon fuels her desire for entrée into a podcast featuring live music and conversations with
the artists she so fervently admires, Lennon finds inspiration for her own musical
ambitions…and a growing sense of misdirected identity.
Saloum
Director: Jean Luc Herbulot
Country: Senegal; Running Time: 84 min
2003, three mercenaries extracting a drug lord out of Guinea-Bissau are forced to hide in the mystical region of Saloum, Senegal.
The Sixth Reel
Directors: Carl Andress, Charles Busch
Country: USA; Running Time: 100 min
A down-on-his-luck movie collector (Charles Busch) discovers a legendary lost film and
becomes entangled in an outrageous adventure to deliver it to the right hands before it’s lost
forever.
ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTARY FEATURES
The Automat
Director: Lisa Hurwitz
Country: USA; Running Time: 79 min
Featuring an original new song written and performed by Mel Brooks, The Automat which
premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, tells the 100-year story of the iconic restaurant
chain Horn & Hardart, the inspiration for Starbucks, where generations of Americans ate and
drank coffee together at communal tables. From the perspective of former customers like Mel
Brooks, Starbucks founder Howard Schultz, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,
Secretary of State Colin Powell, the Horns, the Hardarts, and key employees – we watch a business climb to its peak success and then grapple with fast food in a forever changed America.
Being BeBe
Director: Emily Branham
Country: USA; Running Time: 93 min
Being BeBe intimately charts 15 years for drag performer Marshall Ngwa (aka BeBe Zahara
Benet): An immigrant to America from homophobic Cameroon, first champion on now-iconic
LGBTQ+ reality show phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race, and a leading artist celebrating Black
Queer Excellence today.
Calendar Girls
Directors: Love Martinsen, Maria Loohufvud
Country: USA; Running Time: 83 min
Florida’s most dedicated dance team for women over 60, shaking up the outdated image of “the
little old lady,” and calling for everyone to dance their hearts out, while they still can.
Cat Daddies
Director: Mye Hoang
Country: USA; Running Time: 89 min
David Giovanni is living on the streets of New York, determined to stay together with his beloved
cat, Lucky. When he’s finally granted a spot in a transitional housing facility that accepts cats,
the COVID-19 pandemic and a devastating medical diagnosis put his future together with Lucky
in doubt. David’s journey is interspersed with portraits of other “cat dads” from all over the
country and some who struggle to navigate the unprecedented events of 2020 with their little
furry friends. They include a group of firefighters, a stuntman, a truck driver, a Bay Area tech
worker, a schoolteacher whose cat becomes a viral sensation, and an actor/Instagram
influencer. These men couldn’t be more different, but they share an unconditional love for their
beloved pets.
Conducting Life
Director: Diane Moore
Country: USA; Running Time: 31 min
In the rarified world of classical music, the road to success is a daunting one. Especially for
young conductors. Conducting Life follows the remarkable journey of Roderick Cox as he
tirelessly pursues his dream — to secure a top position with a major orchestra. Poignant and
revealing, this is a story about the passion, sacrifice, and courage it takes to succeed in an
elusive profession with limited opportunities. Cox’s path to the podium is an unlikely one. Born
into a gospel choir home, this Georgia native showed musical promise before the age of three.
In high school, Cox’s musicianship took a leap forward, thanks to a foresighted gift from Zelma
Redding, Otis Redding’s widow. But it wasn’t until he entered Columbus State University
Schwob School of Music that the largely self-taught musician began his formal classical training
in earnest.
The Fearless 11
Director: Ashley E. Gibson
Country: USA; Running Time: 63 min
In the fall of 1965, Eleven Black students volunteered to integrate John W. Provine High School
in Jackson, Mississippi. Over 50 years later they come together to reflect and recount their
experiences during that turbulent year.
The First Step
Director: Brandon Kramer
Country: USA; Running Time: 89 min
In a divided America, Van Jones controversially works across party lines on landmark criminal
justice reform and a more humane response to the addiction crisis. Attempting to be a bridge
builder in a time of extreme polarization takes him deep into the inner workings of a divisive
administration, internal debates within both parties, and the lives of frontline activists fighting for
their communities.
Invisible: Gay Women in Southern Music
Director: T.J. Parsell
Country: USA; Running Time: 106 min
The unsung story of the queer women behind some of country music’s greatest hits. Deeply
moving and triumphant, Invisible: Gay Women in Southern Music gives center stage to the
lesbian women who have long been hidden behind the curtain of the country music industry, all
while working with big-name artists and making major contributions to the scene. Filling in the
gaps of this untold history, director T.J. Parsell spotlights the stories of these talented and
persevering women — singers, songwriters, and producers — in heartfelt interviews and
through their music.
The King of North Sudan
Director: Daniel Abel
Country: Thailand, USA, Egypt, China; Running Time: 94 min
Jeremiah Heaton: Farmer. Father. Monarch?
Krimes
Director: Alysa Nahmias
Country: USA; Running Time: 94 min
Krimes is a story of confinement and freedom, of loss and creation. While locked up for six years in federal prison, artist Jesse Krimes secretly creates monumental works of art—including an astonishing 40-foot mural made with prison bed sheets, hair gel, and newspaper. He smuggles out each panel piece-by-piece with the help of fellow artists, only seeing the mural in totality upon coming home. As Jesse’s work captures the art world’s attention, he struggles to adjust to life outside, living with the threat that any misstep will trigger a life sentence. Leaning into his own identity as a convicted felon and celebrated artist, Jesse turns the spotlight on people still in prison, asking us to question surface representations, recognize overlooked
beauty, and celebrate the transcendent power of art to connect us and elevate the human spirit.
Mama Bears
Director: Daresha Kyi
Country: USA; Running Time: 90 min
Mama Bears is an intimate exploration of two “mama bears” – conservative, Christian mothers
who have become fierce advocates for LGBTQ+ people – and a young lesbian whose struggle
for self-acceptance exemplifies why the mama bears movement is so vital.
Mississippi Messiah
Directors: Clay Haskell, Dylan Nelson
Country: USA; Running Time: 77 min
Civil rights legend James Meredith never fit in – not as the first Black person to attend the
University of Mississippi, not surrounded by fellow activists on the Meredith March, not working
for ultraconservative Jesse Helms or stumping for ex-Klansman David Duke. By exploring Meredith’s tumultuous history, Mississippi Messiah showcases both the power and the limitations of an individual to inspire dramatic social change.
Roots of Fire World Premiere
Directors: Abby Berendt Lavoi, Jeremey Lavoi
Country: USA; Running Time: 84 min
Amidst shuttered rural dance clubs and encroaching globalization, five award-winning musicians
push against stereotypes of the American South and move the music of their ancestors forward.
But their fans are getting older and the language is fading away. Will their efforts be enough to
save a dying community?
Short Life of Trouble: The Legend of G.B. Grayson
Director: Kelley St. Germain
Country: USA; Running Time: 39 min
Meet one of the most influential musicians in the history of bluegrass and country music that
nobody has ever heard of.
Stay Here Awhile
Directors: Carlo Engel Nasisse, Andrew Kornylak
Country: USA; Running Time: 75 min
Salmon, sea turtles, and Atlantic Puffin all return to the exact place of their birth, traveling
thousands of miles in order to lay their eggs in a place called home. Stay Here Awhile
investigates the human parallel of this natural practice. It is a film about the places we call
home, the landscapes that draw us in, that hurt us, and that heal us.
Tanagokoro: A Culinary Portrait
Directors: Victoria Fistes, Masashi Nozaki
Countries: UK/Japan; Running Time: 32 min
The inspiring tale of a Japanese chef whose dedication and compassion revolutionized the art
of catching, preserving and serving fish in the United Kingdom.
That Thing That Sound
Directors: Kelsey Hammer-Parks, Nathan M. Emerson
Country: USA; Running Time: 70 min
That Thing That Sound explores the uncertain future of the steel guitar, an instrument primarily
played by older, white men. Because it’s an expensive and challenging instrument, most young
and diverse musicians do not have access to steel guitars or instructors. The film follows a
man’s journey to pass on his knowledge and keep the steel guitar alive. His inspirational story is
a model for anyone looking to make a difference in the world.
The Quest for Justice: NMRLS Oral History Project
Director: Morgan Spencer Cutturini
Country: USA; Running Time: 43 min
The film chronicles the storied history of North Mississippi Rural Legal Services in fighting for
Civil Rights and providing free legal aid for people in need.
This is [Not] Who We Are
Directors: Beret E. Strong, Katrina Miller
Country: USA; Running Time: 77 min
“The happiest place in America is Boulder, Colorado” — said no Black person ever. This is
[Not] Who We Are is a documentary film exploring the gap between Boulder, Colorado’s progressive self-image and the lived experiences of its small but resilient Black community. Its
throughline is the story of Zayd Atkinson, a university student who was performing his work-study job cleaning up the grounds of his dorm when he was threatened by a police officer and,
soon, by eight officers with guns drawn. He lived to tell the story many Black men don’t survive
to tell. While it has a unique history, Boulder is emblematic of liberal, white, university-based
communities that profess an inclusive ethic but live a segregated reality. The film explores the
interconnected issues of land use, affordability, racial and class-based segregation, educational
equity, and policing.
Three Minutes: A Lengthening
Director: Bianca Stigter
Countries: Netherlands/UK; Running Time: 69 min
A snippet of 16mm film offers an emotionally charged, meditative glimpse into the lives of the
unsuspecting Jewish citizens of a small Polish village at the precipice of World War II.
With This Breath I Fly
Directors: Sam French, Clementine Malpas
Countries: Afghanistan/USA/UK; Running Time: 78 min
At the height of the international occupation of Afghanistan, two women – Gulnaz, raped and
impregnated by her uncle, and Farida, on the run from an abusive husband – are imprisoned on
charges of “moral crimes” by an Afghan justice system that is supported by billions of dollars of
aid money from the European Union.
SHORT FILMS
NARRATIVE SHORTS
Air World Premiere
Director: Brian Wilcox
Countries: USA/Philippines; Running Time: 10 min
Bainne
Director: Jack Reynor
Country: Ireland; Running Time: 18 min
Be Kind Please
Director: Ace McColl
Country: USA; Running Time: 4 min
Beauty and the Beasts
Director: Aggie Pak Yee Lee
Countries: Hong Kong/Estonia; Running Time: 4 min
Big Hill Big Dream
Directors: Tony King, Taliya Harman
Country: USA; Running Time: 9 min
Blueberries
Director: West Givens
Country: USA; Running Time: 12 min
Carried away US Premiere
Country: Israel; Running Time: 4 min
Clover World Premiere
Director: Jonathan D’Rozario
Country: USA; Running Time: 12 min
Cremeschnitte US Premiere
Director: Yan Jin
Country: USA; Running Time: 15 min
Death Valley
Director: Grace Sloan
Country: USA; Running Time: 11 min
Eden US Premiere
Director: Charlie Bush
Country: UK; Running Time: 11 min
The Event
Directors: Frank Mosley, Hugo De Sousa
Country: USA; Running Time: 11 min
The Flaw In The Crystal
Director: Ryan Betschart
Country: USA; Running Time: 3 min
F^¢k ‘€m R!ght B@¢k
Director: Harris Doran
Country: USA; Running Time: 8 min
God’s Daughter Dances
Director: Sungbin BYUN
Country: South Korea; Running Time: 24 min
Gruf and Me
Director: Dovi Keich
Country: Israel; Running Time: 9 min
I Am Mackenzie
Director: Artemis Anastasiadou
Country: USA; Running Time: 20 min
In the Mountains World Premiere
Director: Wally Chung
Country: USA; Running Time: 5 min
Inventory US Premiere
Director: Bailey Plumley
Country: USA; Running Time: 3 min
Invite List
Director: Tony King
Country: USA; Running Time: 5 min
It’s Very Common
Director: Megan Hessenthaler
Country: USA; Running Time: 10 min
Jelly
Director: Jack Barr
Country: USA; Running Time: 8 min
Jesus is Lord
Director: Mark Goshorn Jones
Country: USA; Running Time: 14 min
Judy’s Thoughts
Director: Melody Gilbert
Country: USA; Running Time: 16 min
Jung & Restless
Director: Joanna Priestley
Country: USA; Running Time: 6 min
The Leaf
Director: William J. Zang
Country: USA; Running Time: 4 min
Lessons from a Moonwalk
Director: Brad Ellis
Country: USA; Running Time: 11 min
Man or Tree
Directors: Varun Raman, Tom Hancock
Country: UK; Running Time: 4 min
Miles & Kilometres
Director: Sonali Gulati
Countries: USA/India; Running Time: 2 min
Money Cat
Directors: Connor Kurth, Thomas Ireton
Country: USA; Running Time: 14 min
My Parent Neal
Director: Hannah Saidiner
Country: USA; Running Time: 8 min
Nighthawks
Director: Nolan Dean
Country: USA; Running Time: 7 min
Noor & Layla
Director: Fawzia Mirza
Country: Canada; Running Time: 13 min
Nuevo Rico
Director: Kristian Mercado
Country: USA; Running Time: 16 min
OTIS
Director: Anquanizia Hall
Country: USA; Running Time: 10 min
The Park Bench
Director: Rob Edwards
Country: USA; Running Time: 5 min
Pinky’s Dream US Premiere
Director: Chanel Williams
Country: USA; Running Time: 10 min
Rekonstruktio
Director: Pia Andell
Country: Finland; Running Time: 18 min
Richard Dick Detective Series: Chapter 1 – Good
Director: Chris Tyrell
Country: USA; Running Time: 3 min
Richard Dick Detective Series: Chapter 2 – Merry
Director: Chris Tyrell
Country: USA; Running Time: 3 min
Richard Dick Detective Series: Chapter 3 – Morning
Director: Chris Tyrell
Country: USA; Running Time: 5 min
Rough River Lake
Director: Mary Tilden
Country: USA; Running Time: 15 min
Rudeneja
Director: Autumn Payne
Country: USA; Running Time: 7 min
S.O.S.
Director: Lucinda Roberts
Country: USA; Running Time: 5 min
She Dreams At Sunrise
Director: Camrus Johnson
Country: USA; Running Time: 11 min
Still Life US Premiere
Director: Diana Ali Chire
Country: USA; Running Time: 4 min
Untitled
Director: Ashlyn Black
Country: USA; Running Time: 1 min
Vanderwaal’s Journey
Directors: Jahman Ariel Hill, Victoria Hurst
Country: USA; Running Time: 19 min
We Two
Director: Grace Whitfield
Country: UK; Running Time: 3 min
Where Are You Really From?
Director: Steven Lee
Country: USA; Running Time: 5 min
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS
A Homecoming I’ll Remember
Director: Jasmine Rene’ McCaskill
Country: USA; Running Time: 17 min
Along the Blues Highway World Premiere
Director: Jimmy Thomas
Country: USA; Running Time: 7 min
Divine Intervention: The D-Vine Spirituals Story
Director: Jonathan Thomason
Country: USA; Running Time: 25 min
Every Night is Saturday Night
Director: Nolan Dean
Country: USA; Running Time: 20 min
Finding My Roots: Tale of Two Carries
Director: Carrie Bernans
Country: USA; Running Time: 16 min
Last Days of August
Directors: Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck, Robert Machoian
Country: USA; Running Time: 13 min
Mississippi Creates: Schaefer Llana
Director: Annemarie Anderson
Country: USA; Running Time: 14 min
Mississippi Creates: Tyler Keith
Director: Kelly Spivey
Country: USA; Running Time: 15 min
One Drift and We All Go Home World Premiere
Director: Thom Hilton
Country: USA; Running Time: 14 min
The Other Border
Director: Justin Zimmerman
Country: USA; Running Time: 8 min
Oxford: A Place for Art
Director: Jackson Strickland
Country: USA; Running Time: 6 min
The Pratt in the Hat
Director: Susan Hillary
Country: USA; Running Time: 15 min
Sam Wang: Centripetal Persistence
Director: John Rash
Country: USA; Running Time: 25 min
Slade Kyle
Director: Christina Alison Huff
Country: USA; Running Time: 9 min
That’s None of My Business US Premiere
Director: Charles Kaufmann
Country: USA; Running Time: 5 min
Wangechi Mutu: Between the Earth and the Sky
Directors: Ian Forster, Jackie Lebo
Countries: Kenya/USA; Running Time: 15 min
We Dance
Directors: Ethan Payne, Brian Foster
Country: USA; Running Time: 11 min
MUSIC VIDEOS
Big Blue and the Shepard
Director: Don Smith
Country: USA; Running Time: 3 min
Catacombs
Director: Drew McKercher
Country: USA; Running Time: 4 min
Dance a Hole in the Floor
Director: Saturn Velvet Club
Country: USA; Running Time: 5 min
Dance Till Dawn
Director: Austin Nunes
Country: USA; Running Time: 10 min
Enough
Director: Caleb Slain
Country: USA; Running Time: 14 min
Every Breath
Director: Hunter Heath
Country: USA; Running Time: 4 min
Freedom
Directors: Michael Joseph McDonald, Joe Bluhm
Country: Canada; Running Time: 5 min
Hollywood Dreams
Directors: Anquanizia Hall, Randy Ferino
Country: USA; Running Time: 6 min
Nemestry
Director: Saturn Velvet Club
Country: USA; Running Time: 4 min
The Night I Lost You
Director: Drew McKercher
Country: USA; Running Time: 4 min
Panixiya
Director: Swaraj Priyo
Country: India; Running Time: 4 min
Sky and Sea
Director; Damein Wash
Country: USA; Running Time: 2 min
Sweetheart
Director: Drew McKercher
Country: USA; Running Time: 3 min
ABOUT OXFORD FILM FESTIVAL
The Oxford Film Festival was founded in 2003 to bring exciting, new, and unusual films (and the people who create them) to North Mississippi. The annual five-day festival screens short and feature-length films in both showcase and competition settings. The festival is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization.